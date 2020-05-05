Decatur tennis, pickleball courts and disc golf to open Wednesday

DECATUR — All tennis courts and pickleball courts and the disc golf course in Nelson Park will reopen Wednesday with restricted rules of play.
Social distancing at a minimum of 6 feet apart will be required and players must follow the rules and guidelines set by the United States Tennis Association, Disc Golf and Pickleball organizations. Open green space, parks and trails are currently open to the public.
The park district in a statement Tuesday said the reopening of additional park amenities is based on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Illinois Department of Public Health and Macon County Health Department. Restrooms and water fountains may have limited access. Anyone experiencing COVID-19 symptoms should not use parks or trails.
News about activities and programs related to reopen updates can be found at www.decatur-parks.org.
