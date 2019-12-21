Don't toss that e-cigarette: Vaping waste is a new headache for schools and cities

In a boys' bathroom, Chavez pointed to a small hole in the wall, where students deposit finished pods.

"I've caught a couple of guys," said Chavez, but students will often say, "'It wasn't me.'"

Angel Ocon played football at Boulder High and said he's seen plenty of discarded pods under the bleachers of the school stadium. "If you use vapor or Juul or something, all you're going to think about is, like, getting the buzz, not where you're going to throw away your stuff," Ocon said.

Shelly Fuller, who manages Boulder County's hazardous materials program, said none of the components should be tossed in the trash.

Instead, vapers should bring them to a hazardous waste or recycling center like hers.

At a battery sorting table, Fuller showed off a bucket of e-cigarette items. This new tributary to the waste stream appeared about two years ago, she said. People were dropping off vaporizers, pods and batteries, but the items were also showing up in the trash.

"If you're coming in to drop off paint or household chemicals or anything like that, you might also bring in your vaping devices," Fuller said.