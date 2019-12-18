Everyday cheapskate: 5 easy spa treatments you can do at home to pamper yourself

If you don't happen to have an extra hundred bucks to enjoy a day at the spa, don't sweat it. There are lots of easy DIY spa treatments you can do for yourself at home for less — a lot less!

Salt scrub

You can pay a small fortune for a jar of salt scrub body exfoliant, or you can make your own for about a buck.

Find a nice container (a small glass jar with a tight-fitting lid works well), and fill it about three-quarters of the way with Epsom salts. Now slowly mix in either almond oil (better) or baby oil (cheaper), and stir until the mixture looks like wet snow.

It's optional, but you can add your choice of aromatherapy-grade essential oil to add a lovely scent. Lavender is a great choice! And you can substitute sugar for Epsom salts.

Facial masque

If you've ever had a pricey clay-masque facial treatment, you know that natural clay has the ability to gently draw out impurities and excess oils that can dull skin and clog pores. Clay is known to improve healthy circulation, tighten pores and tone your complexion.