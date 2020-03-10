Everyday cheapskate: Reader mail on roller-coaster income and debit cards for kids

Recently, I heard from one of my dear readers, Jenn. The topic of her message? Her family's roller-coaster income. No, they don't work at an amusement park. But given their financial situation, it feels like they're on some kind of scary, rickety, spine-chilling carnival ride.

Dear Mary: My husband has two jobs. He is an artist and a salesman. He earns commissions from both jobs, so we never know what our income will be. I work part time and am paid hourly. We can barely keep our heads above water. How can we possibly live on a budget?

— Jenn

Dear Jenn: The mistake many people who live with an uncertain income (or what I call "mystery means") make is that they spend whatever amount of money they earn as it comes in.

They multiply a good month's income by 12, figure that's their annual income and set their lifestyles accordingly. Then they starve during the lean months, allowing the bills to pile up unpaid, hoping that a good month will follow soon.