10-karat gold coin dropped in Decatur Salvation Army kettle

In 2013, the Decatur Fire Department joined. Decatur police were added a year later. With the addition of the Decatur Ambulance in 2017, the event was renamed “Gurneys, Guns, and Hoses.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The competition has raised $15,000 to $20,000 each of the last six years. The city fire department has won the competition each of the last five years.

The Salvation Army recently received another addition to their annual Red Kettle campaign total. On Thursday, at Walmart on North Prospect Drive, the agency found a one-ounce 10-karat gold coin.

“It is always fun to find these kinds of donations in our kettles, but to see a full ounce coin was a first-time event for me and I think for our Decatur Salvation Army,” said Lt. Kenesa Debela. “We certainly see generosity in many forms in this community. Thank you to the individual that donated this gold coin.”

The local Salvation Army found two quarter-ounce 14-karat gold coins earlier in the season. They were sold and equaled $925. Thursday’s coin was estimated to be worth approximately $800.

So far, the campaign’s donations throughout the Christmas campaign have provided about 75% of the seasonal goal of $560,000.