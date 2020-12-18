10-karat gold coin dropped in Decatur Salvation Army kettle

DECATUR — Amid the many struggles during the holiday season, the Salvation Army Christmas Campaign continues to have a successful year.
The Salvation Army's Gurneys, Guns and Hoses bell ringing competition took place Dec. 10 through 12. City and county fire departments, Decatur Ambulance Service, the Decatur Police Department, and the Macon County Sheriff's Department participated ringing bells at Walmart on East Maryland Street in Decatur. All five departments offered online virtual Red Kettles as well.
The event raised $14,099.37. The winner of the competition was the Decatur City Fire Department, at $7,551.03.
“With this year being so different, we were still able to raise an unbelievable amount again this year,” said Kyle Karsten, Salvation Army director of development and community relations. “This truly would not be this positive of a weekend without their willingness to ring bells.”
The event originated as the Guns and Hoses competition with the sheriff and county fire departments back in 2010.
In 2013, the Decatur Fire Department joined. Decatur police were added a year later. With the addition of the Decatur Ambulance in 2017, the event was renamed “Gurneys, Guns, and Hoses.”
The competition has raised $15,000 to $20,000 each of the last six years. The city fire department has won the competition each of the last five years.
The Salvation Army recently received another addition to their annual Red Kettle campaign total. On Thursday, at Walmart on North Prospect Drive, the agency found a one-ounce 10-karat gold coin.
“It is always fun to find these kinds of donations in our kettles, but to see a full ounce coin was a first-time event for me and I think for our Decatur Salvation Army,” said Lt. Kenesa Debela. “We certainly see generosity in many forms in this community. Thank you to the individual that donated this gold coin.”
The local Salvation Army found two quarter-ounce 14-karat gold coins earlier in the season. They were sold and equaled $925. Thursday’s coin was estimated to be worth approximately $800.
So far, the campaign’s donations throughout the Christmas campaign have provided about 75% of the seasonal goal of $560,000.
