2 Decatur church congregations making hundreds of masks

DECATUR – Mary Lou Ferguson saw a Facebook post about how desperately masks were needed in Evansville, Indiana. Included was a video on how to make the kind of masks that aren't suitable for health care workers, but will do the job for almost anyone else.

“I thought if they're needed in Evansville, they're needed in Decatur,” Ferguson said. “I've kept up on this (coronavirus news) from way back in January as far as knowing what's going on, and I thought if this is something I can do, I'm sure others can do it as well.”

After seeing the Facebook post, Ferguson got in touch with Mary Balagna, who is part of Project Linus, a group of volunteers with chapters all over the country who make blankets for children in hospitals and for social service agencies to give to children who have been traumatized by some event. Balagna's husband is a doctor and agreed that the homemade masks wouldn't be suitable for a clinical setting, but would be useful for most other applications. Balagna called Stewart's Sewing Machine Inc. in Mount Zion for assistance in gathering supplies for the project. The women and other seamstresses in the two congregations of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Decatur started sewing masks as fast as they could and to date, have made hundreds.