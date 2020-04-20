2 Decatur church congregations making hundreds of masks

DECATUR – Mary Lou Ferguson saw a Facebook post about how desperately masks were needed in Evansville, Indiana. Included was a video on how to make the kind of masks that aren't suitable for health care workers, but will do the job for almost anyone else.
“I thought if they're needed in Evansville, they're needed in Decatur,” Ferguson said. “I've kept up on this (coronavirus news) from way back in January as far as knowing what's going on, and I thought if this is something I can do, I'm sure others can do it as well.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend people wear masks to limit transmission of the virus, which is spread by droplets projected by talking, sneezing or coughing.
After seeing the Facebook post, Ferguson got in touch with Mary Balagna, who is part of Project Linus, a group of volunteers with chapters all over the country who make blankets for children in hospitals and for social service agencies to give to children who have been traumatized by some event. Balagna's husband is a doctor and agreed that the homemade masks wouldn't be suitable for a clinical setting, but would be useful for most other applications. Balagna called Stewart's Sewing Machine Inc. in Mount Zion for assistance in gathering supplies for the project. The women and other seamstresses in the two congregations of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Decatur started sewing masks as fast as they could and to date, have made hundreds.
“I've made easily 250 and I think Mary Lou's about the same,” said Rochelle Mooth, who makes a double-layer mask based on a pattern called “Deaconess.”
Elastic is hard to come by, Mooth said, because so many people are making masks, and she had ordered a large quantity that she shared with other seamstresses once it arrived. Ferguson did likewise, having to wait for almost a month for her order to be delivered.
The first batch, of about 100 masks, were distributed to members of their church, but now they're delivering them to others as well. Mooth donated some to the Cancer Care Center. Women's ministry leader Rea Newell picks up finished masks left in bins on the seamstresses' porches and delivers them.
“I wear one just because I have bad lungs to begin with,” Mooth said. “I might as well wear it and not put myself at risk.”
She began by using material she had on hand until someone asked if she had any “men's” masks. Most of her material was prints and flowers.
“I bought some just plain blue material,” Mooth said, adding with a laugh. “Just navy blue, that guys can wear without feeling embarrassed.”
A man came to the house to do some work, she said. He was wearing a mask, and she was wearing hers. He mentioned that he needed to find a mask for his mother, and Mooth gave him one for her.
Balagna can churn out a mask in eight minutes, she said, if she's already completed the cutting out, which she does in batches, and then sews them. With so many places closed that normally would receive blankets from Project Linus, making masks gives that group's volunteers a way to contribute. They've made masks for Parke Warehouse employees and for the post office in Leroy, among others.
“We have several people who have worked really hard,” Balagna said. “For those who like to craft and sew, it's another way for them to serve. This was an immediate need, and we felt like we had skilled people who could do it.”
YOUR TURN: Share your face mask selfies
Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!