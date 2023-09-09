4 Calvary, a Southern gospel quartet, will be in concert at 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10, at Harristown Foursquare Church, 7570 W. Main St. There is no charge for the concert, but a freewill offering will be accepted.

Decatur Christian Women's Connection is hosting a luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 21, at the Scovill Banquet Facility, 3909 W. Main St., Decatur. Featured speaker Rhonda Lehman will present "But not for me: Are the good things in life for everyone else?" The cost of the meal is $20 and registration is required by Wednesday, Sept. 13, to Von at 217-620-3710 or Pam at 217-433-9814.