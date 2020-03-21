DECATUR — The staff and congregation of First Church of the Nazarene in Decatur miss each other, but the Rev. Adam Lewis said they came up with a plan that satisfies both social distancing and the need for community: drive-in church.

With the governor's order to "shelter in place," that idea had to be scrapped.

The church now is offering online church services until further notice, with recorded services available on its website, d1naz.com. The 9 a.m. Sunday service will be recorded with minimal staff present and will be played again at 11 a.m. Recorded services are available any time.

The coronavirus pandemic that has caused positive cases to pop up across the nation has rocked the foundations of many American institutions. In Illinois, schools are suspended for weeks, dine-in restaurants are shuttered and, starting Saturday, residents are urged to stay home until April 7. The order means employees for all "non-essential" businesses have to work from home.

This is the first Sunday that houses of worship are operating under new guidelines. And it's causing them to explore new options for helping the faithful.

Tabernacle Baptist in Decatur has offered streaming services for a while already, but now is streaming on Facebook exclusively at the usual service time of 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Every weekday at noon, the Rev. Carlton Binkley is providing a live message for Bible study, said communications director Andy Moore.

“We actually sat down and came up with a social media strategy,” Moore said. “Four times a day we're posting to social media, to the youth page or children's page or main page. We just kind of came up with a game plan to minister and keep connections with people through social media.”

The live-streamed services will be stripped down to utilize as few people as possible, he said.

A cascade of restrictions

For churches, the outbreak means a strong demand for answers. Many also are mobilizing to help those in need or out of work. But it also means fewer contributions.

Churches across the country are coming to terms with how to proceed as various states put restrictions in place. The changes in Illinois accelerated last week.

Last Tuesday, the Rev. Bill Grueninger offered drive-thru communion using gloves and sanitized plates at St. Paul's Lutheran Church. Communion was prepared so that communicants could pick up the elements themselves without his having to touch it or hand it to them.

“In this time, there's a lot of uncertainty and we felt that the presence of God is needed even more than ever and we're providing that through the Lord's Supper,” he said.

But then state officials limited the size of gatherings to fewer than 50 and there were similar federal recommendations. The "shelter in place" rule established Saturday effectively shut down in-person services.

Groups like the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Decatur have suspended services.

Mass with a congregation present has been suspended indefinitely in the Diocese of Springfield for Catholics, but priests continue to offer Mass privately and some are streaming online. Catholics have been released from the obligation to attend Mass until further notice.

Since March 18, all Masses in the Diocese of Springfield in Illinois have been closed to the public in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Priests have been offering private Masses with their personal Mass intentions being offered “for the people.”

“I ask our local Church to embrace this spiritual sacrifice together, with the intention of an end to the spread of the coronavirus, for the healing of those afflicted by it, and for strength for those who are providing care for the afflicted,” Bishop Thomas John Paprocki of the Diocese of Springfield in Illinois said. “I also pray that this fast from the Eucharistic will draw us closer to our Lord and cultivate a hunger and new appreciation for the Blessed Sacrament.”

A video pivot

The Rev. Joe Molloy is holding online Mass daily at 10 a.m. and saying the rosary daily at 1:30 p.m. on Holy Family Catholic Church's website, decaturholyfamily.com and on the church's new Facebook page.

"It's important that people, from the streaming, can at least see their pastor having Mass," Molloy said. "A priest is not obligated to have Mass every day, but priests want to celebrate that each and every day. It's something that every priest does, even if no congregation is there. It's a provision that a priest can have Mass with no one present because that's important for his spirituality, his affinity for the Eucharist."

Easter and Holy Week services may not be possible, Molloy said, at least not with congregations present, but he will hold the services by himself if necessary. No decisions have been made, but it is possible that some of those events can be rescheduled for after the crisis is past.

Meanwhile, people should read their Bibles, pray at home, and watch online.

"It's not the same thing, but it's the next best thing," Molloy said.

St. Paul's is offering streamed church services at the usual times of 6 p.m. Saturday and 8 and 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, and to prevent requiring the praise team to come weekly to play and record music for services, set up a session on March 19 where musicians and singers recorded enough songs for at least a few weeks' services all at once.

"I think it's awesome that we get the opportunity to continue to praise and praise with those at home instead of just being a canned recording or something," said Laura Johnson, one of the singers.

Things are changing daily, said Sarah Johnson, another singer, that not knowing what the next day might bring, it's a good idea to have music recorded ahead of time just in case.

"Should your key people that you need to be here for music not be able to make it, we'll still have stuff," she said.

Watching the service online last weekend, Laura Johnson said, helped, but was very different from being in the same room together.

"I still saw the praise band and the songs we know," she said. "I don't know how other people are, but I like to sing and I'm going to sing at home. Maybe other people don't sing because they're sitting at home with their family, but it was a comfort to me. I can still sing the songs and I can still see these guys (the praise band) singing it, that worship band that I'm comfortable with. It's different, of course, but it's better than not having anything at all."

First Christian Church in Decatur has created several online resources for the young people in the congregation, said Heather Vance, Family Life Ministries director.

"Pre-K and elementary will each have their own online service that we will post on Saturday afternoons. Elementary will post theirs at 2 p.m. and Pre-K will post theirs at 4 p.m.," she said. "There will be a post that will take place Monday to Friday at 9 a.m. on our FirstKids Facebook page. These posts will be videos, activities, or interactive elements for families."

Sixth through 12th grade students will have their own service online 4:30 p.m. Sundays that will include worship, a game, and a teaching. Small groups that exist within that age group will continue to connect in whatever way works best for them, such as Zoom or Google Hangouts.

"We will post pre-recorded video devotions on our Facebook, Student Life (Middle & High School) and on our Instagram, fccslife, at 9 a.m. Monday through Friday," she said. "We will try to connect with our students via Facebook and Instagram with questions, activities and prayers."

And while not being able to meet in person for services is hard, Grueninger said, and people are fearful and worried, the situation offers Christians an opportunity to serve and love their neighbors.

“I think it's an incredibly exciting time to be the church and to find new ways to love people,” he said.

