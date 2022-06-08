Andrea Kocher named Piatt County coordinator for Dove Inc.

MONTICELLO – Dove Inc. has named Andrea Kocher the new Piatt County coordinator.

Kocher began her service with Dove in May and formerly served as a Prevention Specialist at the Piatt County Mental Health Center.

She holds a bachelor’s degree in Family Services from Eastern Illinois University and previously worked for more than five years as a 911 dispatcher in Moultrie County and five years as case manager with the Redeploy Illinois program in Macon County. She has been a Monticello resident for seven years.

The Dove Domestic Violence Program is located at 100 W. Washington St., Suite 102, in Monticello and offers services to victims of domestic abuse and their children, including a 24-hour hotline, individual and group counseling for adults and children, legal advocacy and children's programming.

Call (217) 762-2123 or the 24-hour Hotline at (217) 762-122. Walk-in services are also available.

For additional information about Dove, Inc., visit doveinc.org or follow them on social media.

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.