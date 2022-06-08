Andrea Kocher named Piatt County coordinator for Dove Inc.

MONTICELLO – Dove Inc. has named Andrea Kocher the new Piatt County coordinator.
Kocher began her service with Dove in May and formerly served as a Prevention Specialist at the Piatt County Mental Health Center.
She holds a bachelor’s degree in Family Services from Eastern Illinois University and previously worked for more than five years as a 911 dispatcher in Moultrie County and five years as case manager with the Redeploy Illinois program in Macon County. She has been a Monticello resident for seven years.
The Dove Domestic Violence Program is located at 100 W. Washington St., Suite 102, in Monticello and offers services to victims of domestic abuse and their children, including a 24-hour hotline, individual and group counseling for adults and children, legal advocacy and children's programming.
Call (217) 762-2123 or the 24-hour Hotline at (217) 762-122. Walk-in services are also available.
For additional information about Dove, Inc., visit doveinc.org or follow them on social media.
1 of 10
Plato_Patty 11.1.16.jpg
PHOTO BY JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW Retired shelter supervisor Patty Plato reacts at the surprise unveiling of a sign revealing the newly renovated Dove, Inc. domestic violence shelter kitchen is named after her during an event celebrating improvements made to the shelter Tuesday afternoon.
PHOTO BY JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW A surprise unveiling of a sign reveals that the newly renovated Dove, Inc. domestic violence shelter kitchen is named after retired shelter supervisor Patty Plato during an event celebrating improvements made to the shelter Tuesday November 11, 2016.
PHOTO BY JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW Retired shelter supervisor Patty Plato reacts at the surprise unveiling of a sign revealing the newly renovated Dove, Inc. domestic violence shelter kitchen is named after her during an event celebrating improvements made to the shelter Tuesday afternoon.
PHOTO BY JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW Retired shelter supervisor Patty Plato and David Ozier of Lowe's Heroes look over the newly renovated Dove, Inc. domestic violence shelter kitchen during an event celebrating improvements made to the shelter Tuesday afternoon.
PHOTO BY JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW Members of Lowe’s Heroes take a group photo near a new cabinet unit they donated to the dining area during an event commemorating improvements at the Dove, Inc. domestic violence shelter Tuesday afternoon.
PHOTO BY JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW Dove Inc., Homeward bound employees Kim Fickes, left, and Denise Jones look over a newly painted and carpeted bedroom during an event celebrating improvements at the Dove, Inc. domestic violence shelter Tuesday afternoon.
PHOTO BY JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW Retired shelter supervisor Patty Plato reacts at the surprise unveiling of a sign revealing the newly renovated Dove, Inc. domestic violence shelter kitchen is named after her during an event celebrating improvements made to the shelter Tuesday afternoon.
Dove improvements 1 11.1.16.jpg
PHOTO BY JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW A surprise unveiling of a sign reveals that the newly renovated Dove, Inc. domestic violence shelter kitchen is named after retired shelter supervisor Patty Plato during an event celebrating improvements made to the shelter Tuesday November 11, 2016.
Dove improvements 2 11.1.16.jpg
PHOTO BY JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW Retired shelter supervisor Patty Plato reacts at the surprise unveiling of a sign revealing the newly renovated Dove, Inc. domestic violence shelter kitchen is named after her during an event celebrating improvements made to the shelter Tuesday afternoon.
Dove improvements 3 11.1.16.jpg
PHOTO BY JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW Retired shelter supervisor Patty Plato and David Ozier of Lowe's Heroes look over the newly renovated Dove, Inc. domestic violence shelter kitchen during an event celebrating improvements made to the shelter Tuesday afternoon.
Dove cabinets 11.1.16.jpg
PHOTO BY JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW Members of Lowe’s Heroes take a group photo near a new cabinet unit they donated to the dining area during an event commemorating improvements at the Dove, Inc. domestic violence shelter Tuesday afternoon.
Fickes_Kim 11.1.16.jpg
PHOTO BY JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW Dove Inc., Homeward bound employees Kim Fickes, left, and Denise Jones look over a newly painted and carpeted bedroom during an event celebrating improvements at the Dove, Inc. domestic violence shelter Tuesday afternoon.
Dove improvements 4 11.1.16.jpg
PHOTO BY JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW A newly painted and carpeted shelter bedroom is pictured at the Dove, Inc. domestic violence shelter Tuesday November 1, 2016.
Dove improvements 5 11.1.16.jpg
PHOTO BY JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW Members of Lowe's Heros meet in a room with new carpet during an event celebrating improvements at the Dove, Inc. domestic violence shelter Tuesday afternoon.
Dove improvements 6 11.1.16.jpg
PHOTO BY JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW New ground covering on the playground was among recent improvements made at the Dove, Inc. domestic violence shelter.
Dove improvements 7 11.1.16.jpg
PHOTO BY JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW Attendees visit in the dining area during an event celebrating improvements at the Dove, Inc. domestic violence shelter Tuesday afternoon.
Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter