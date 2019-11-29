Anti-Semitism in the US today is a variation on an old theme

The dual-loyalty accusations have dogged Jews across time and across the globe. Napoleon put the question bluntly to an assembly of Jewish notables in 1806: “Do Jews born in France, and treated by the law as French citizens, consider France as their country? Are they bound to defend it? Are they bound to obey (its) laws?”

In 1890, observing a spike in anti-Semitism that saw Jews excluded from summer resorts, blackballed as members of private clubs and denied admission to private schools, the editors of the New York Jewish newspaper the American Hebrew asked more than 50 clergy, college presidents, lawyers and politicians about “Prejudices Against the Jews.” They then published the responses.

Tufts College President E.N. Capen declared: The Jews could never “assimilate like other aliens; they are always Hebrew … They never can be Americans, pure and simple.” His was not the only response to state starkly that the Jews remained a nation within a nation.

After the state of Israel was established in 1948, its Prime Minister David Ben-Gurion declared: “The Jews of the United States, as a community and as individuals, have only one political attachment and that is to the United States of America. They owe no political allegiance to Israel.”