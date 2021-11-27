Baha'i communities mark the death of founder's son

DECATUR — Members of the Baha'i faith worldwide will celebrate the 100th anniversary of the death of Abdu’l-Baha, who died Nov. 28, 1921.
Abdu'l-Baha was the son of the faith's founder, Baha'u'llah, and led the faith from the time of his father's death in 1892 until his own death. His funeral in Haifa, Israel was attended by 10,000 mourners.
While in the Chicago area, he laid the cornerstone of the Baha’I House of Worship in Wilmette. A few years earlier, while unable to leave what is now Israel, Abdu’l-Baha had approved the building of this, the second Baha’I House of Worship, and had given the American Baha’s guidance on the location for it and the basic architectural design.
Due to COVID-19, events will be virtual only. For information, visit www.bahai.org.
