Birschbach named Distinguished Citizen for support of Scouting, community

DECATUR — Gary Birschbach has a favorite Bible verse he lives by.

“To much has been given, much is expected,” he said, paraphrasing Luke 12:48. “I always believe in volunteerism, leaving the community better than when I got here.”

Birschbach was recently honored by the Greater St. Louis Area Council, Boy Scouts of America with the 2022 Distinguished Citizen Award “for his living out the Scout oath and law in his everyday life and his dedication to the Decatur community,” the organization stated.

“But my boss used to tell me ‘You’re only as good as your last noon rush’,” said Birschbach, who started out as a McDonald's crew person but is now an owner of the six McDonald's restaurants in Macon County.

According to David Lane, assistant director of field service for the Boy Scouts, Birschbach has contributed to the organization in various ways.

“He has kids that were in Scouting, he has been a donor and supporter of Scouting in the past,” Lane said. “Every year we choose somebody from the community that we feel exemplifies the values of Scouting. He lives what we teach kids in Scouting to do.”

During the award ceremony, a statement that was read by U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville, into the Congressional Record about Birschbach was shared.

“As someone who truly embodies the cornerstones of the Scout's oath and law, Gary is a community leader that Decatur is so fortunate to call its own,” the statement read. “I know Central Illinois is a better place because of him.”

Birschbach, 69, was born and raised in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin. In 1969, he went to work for the local McDonald’s restaurant. By 1994, he opened his first McDonald’s in Piedmont, Missouri. Shortly afterward, he purchased two McDonald’s in Decatur, which grew to six restaurants within three years.

The business owner said he valued volunteerism and giving back to the community. His list of responsibilities included coaching local sports, serving as president of the Easter Seals of Central Illinois, past president and board member of the Decatur Regional Chamber of Commerce, an executive board member for HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital, board member for WDCR Catholic Radio, past president of the pastoral council at Our Lady of Lourdes, a supporter of the annual Decatur Turkey Tournament high school basketball event, and past grand knight and district deputy for the Knights of Columbus.

With his wife Laura, Birschbach has five children — Andy, Kevin, Joe, Jeff, and Becky. The four sons are all Eagle Scouts, the highest rank one can achieve in in Boy Scouts. Their daughter earned the Silver Award in Girl Scouts.

“That’s a pretty rare accomplishment for one, but almost unicorn-esque to have all five accomplish those feats,” said Andy Birschbach, his oldest child and co-owner of the local McDonald's operation. “They all continue his legacy in helping the community.”

To become an Eagle Scout, the Scout is required to earn multiple merit badges, conduct a service project, and hold various leadership positions.

According to Lane, only 6% of Scouts will become Eagle Scouts. “So to have four Eagles Scouts that are your sons, that shows a lot of dedication to the program,” he said.

The Birschbach sons have traveled the world for work and volunteer efforts. The sons credit their parents with giving them the tools to leave home in order to make the world a better place.

“They were really the driving force,” said Kevin Birschbach, the second oldest son.

The patriarch of the family was often with his children during their Scouting endeavors. “There’s always the camping and fishing aspect,” Kevin Birschbach said. “But there are a lot of other really interesting merit badges that we learned all about.”

Astronomy, public speaking and cooking are just a few of the unique challenges the family participated in. “My dad was absolutely involved,” Kevin Birschbach said.

Gary Birschbach has been in Decatur for 22 years. Since his arrival in the Soy City, he has resolved to stay involved with the community.

Although he was acknowledged for the work he has done in Decatur and the Boy Scouts, Birschbach’s face lights up when he mentions his 15 grandchildren. “Some of them are in college already,” he said.

Birschbach credits his wife, Laura, for being the driving force behind his list of accomplishments.

“But he deserves it,” Laura Birschbach said. “He’s very quiet and in the background doing things.”

Birschbach’s generosity has also spilled over into his business. More than 250 local McDonald’s employees have received scholarships. The students can go to a college, university or a trade school.

“We’ll go over $500,000 this year,” Andy Birschbach said about the total scholarship amounts.

The Ronald McDonald Charities, including the McDonald’s Archways Programs and Ronald McDonald House in Springfield and Peoria, have also benefited from Gary Birschbach’s work.

#TogetherDecatur Do you know a person or of a story that exemplifies the best of Decatur? Contact Donnette Beckett at 217-421-6983 or dbeckett@herald-review.com.

From the archives: Boy Scouts and Decatur Campfire Boy Scout camp store Camp Robert Faries pool Opening and closing camp for the day Totem pole Building of gate Activities Handicraft Knot work Washing dishes Award Ribbons