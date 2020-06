Bishop Paprocki to hold online rosary for peace

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SPRINGFIELD – Bishop Thomas John Paprocki of the Diocese of Springfield in Illinois will lead a “Rosary for Peace and Respect for Life” at noon Wednesday, June 3.

The prayer is in response to the tragic death of George Floyd, in solidarity with those protesting for justice, for an intercession for peace and healing, and the end of violence in our communities.

The public is invited to pray along by going to dio.org/live, Facebook.com/diospringfield, or the Diocese of Springfield in Illinois’ YouTube channel.

