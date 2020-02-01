Can an ailing church attract new congregants without alienating the old?

When the minister of a small Methodist church in Minnesota laid out plans for a major overhaul — temporarily shuttering the building and then reopening it to target families with young children — he told his followers he sought to establish a thriving intergenerational place of worship.

But that was not how it seemed to many in the church's aging flock.

Hearing of the plan to close their simple white sanctuary in the sprawling suburbs of Minneapolis-St. Paul over the summer, and then "plant" a new one led by a 30-something pastor, many feared they were being pushed out.

Their anxiety was not quelled as church leaders urged members of the close-knit congregation — many of whom are over the age of 60 — to attend Sunday services eight miles away on the church's second campus for at least a year after the new church opens. Some complained of age discrimination. Others accused the minister of departing from biblical teaching, a charge he denies.

"They're kicking us out of our church!" said Cheryl Gackstetter, 63, who has attended the Grove United Methodist Church in the rapidly developing city of Cottage Grove for 10 years. "God would never do that. It's unkind. It's un-Christian."