Catholic dioceses spar over Archbishop Fulton Sheen sainthood

The new controversy over Sheen is the latest to bedevil his beatification cause, which was stalled by an expensive, years-long legal battle between Sheen’s relatives in Peoria and the New York City archdiocese over his final resting place.

Sheen was interred under the altar of New York’s St. Patrick's Cathedral's after his death. His remains were returned to Peoria from New York in June after a court ruled Sheen’s niece could bury him there.

In July, Pope Francis approved a miracle attributed to Sheen, clearing the way for beatification — one step short of sainthood.

Sheen was ordained in Peoria in 1919, and the local diocese has invested much time and energy campaigning for his sainthood.

Peoria Bishop Daniel Jenky asked Catholics to participate in a novena — a series of special prayers on nine successive days — to "petition God unceasingly" that the sainthood process move forward.

The diocese said the novena, which started Thursday, was intended to “move heaven as well as instill hope to all those saddened and disappointed by the delay.”