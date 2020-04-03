CHARITA GOSHAY: Faith and science can indeed coexist

Long before we were told to shelter in place, millions of people have been living in isolation for years due to advanced age, poverty or disability. They cross our paths every day, unseen and unacknowledged.

Right now, we are in need of science as much as faith. It isn't a binary choice. You can embrace science and your soul won't go up in a mushroom cloud. Using wipes won't make you a heretic.

Galileo Galilei, who was imprisoned by the church for his astronomical research, said: "Science tells us how the heavens go. Religion tells us how to go to heaven."

Viruses don't care about your belief system. They don't slow down for slogans or politics. We are in this predicament not because of some ancient curse carved in stone, but because humans have been careless, unsanitary and dishonest.

As with anything in life, there certainly are spiritual lessons to be had in what is an unprecedented moment in modern history.

In a time of forced separation, maybe the lesson is that we need each other a lot more than we ever thought; or that maybe we aren't all that different despite what we're so often told by the shouting heads on TV and talk radio.