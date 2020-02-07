23 Chicago-area Roman Catholic parishes to close, merge in latest round of restructuring

The Archdiocese of Chicago has announced another round of parish mergers that will close more than a dozen parishes across Chicagoland.

In total, the archdiocese announced 23 parishes would be consolidated into nine parishes, in what is the latest fallout from the archdiocese’s Renew My Church plan.

From West Rogers Park to the East Side to Elk Grove Village and Waukegan, the latest announcement demonstrates the far-reaching impact the archdiocese’s Renew My Church plan continues to have on Catholics throughout the region, as it continues restructuring the archdiocese in response to changing times. Earlier this month, the archdiocese announced the closure of five elementary schools.

Several of the new parishes to be created in the mergers haven’t been named yet, according to the archdiocese.

“All parishes will embark on the next phase of the renewal process to become a stronger, more sustainable presence for the future, capable of reaching more people in their work of making disciples of Jesus Christ, building communities with one another and inspiring witness in the world around us,” the archdiocese said in the release.

Under the plan announced late Thursday by the archdiocese: