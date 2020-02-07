23 Chicago-area Roman Catholic parishes to close, merge in latest round of restructuring

The Archdiocese of Chicago has announced another round of parish mergers that will close more than a dozen parishes across Chicagoland.
In total, the archdiocese announced 23 parishes would be consolidated into nine parishes, in what is the latest fallout from the archdiocese’s Renew My Church plan.
From West Rogers Park to the East Side to Elk Grove Village and Waukegan, the latest announcement demonstrates the far-reaching impact the archdiocese’s Renew My Church plan continues to have on Catholics throughout the region, as it continues restructuring the archdiocese in response to changing times. Earlier this month, the archdiocese announced the closure of five elementary schools.
Several of the new parishes to be created in the mergers haven’t been named yet, according to the archdiocese.
“All parishes will embark on the next phase of the renewal process to become a stronger, more sustainable presence for the future, capable of reaching more people in their work of making disciples of Jesus Christ, building communities with one another and inspiring witness in the world around us,” the archdiocese said in the release.
Under the plan announced late Thursday by the archdiocese:
St. Rene Parish and St. Symphorosa Parish in the Clearing neighborhood will merge to form a new parish beginning July 1. The parish leaders will submit parish names to Cardinal Blase Cupich, and he will then decide on the parish’s permanent name. St. Symphorosa will serve as the parish church for the newly formed parish, and its school will remain open.
Four parishes--St. Bride, Our Lady of Heaven, Our Lady of Peace and St. Philip Neri -- in the South Shore and Jeffery Manor neighborhoods, will be combined by July 1. The new parish will have a single school at St. Philip Neri. St. Philip will also serve as the parish church. The new parish’s name has not been determined.
Three parishes -- St. Henry, St. Margaret Mary and St. Timothy -- in the West Rogers Park neighborhood, will unite to form a new parish starting July 1. There will be no changes to Northside Catholic Academy, which has one of its two campuses at St. Margaret Mary, according to the archdiocese.
St. Simon the Apostle Parish in the Gage Park neighborhood will become part of St. Gall Parish, where St. Gall will operate as the parish church. There will be no changes to St. Gall’s school.
St. Clare of Montefalco in the Gage Park neighborhood will combine with St. Rita of Cascia Parish, with St. Rita serving as the parish church.
Four Far South Side parishes -- Annunciata, St. Francis de Sales, St. George and St. Kevin -- will unite to form a single parish beginning July 1. Annunciata will serve as the newly formed parish’s church and, St. Annunciata School will serve as the parish’s school.
St. Genevieve Parish and St. Stanislaus Bishop & Martyr Parish in the Cragin neighborhood will be united to form a new parish on July 1. St. Genevieve will be the designated parish church and school.
St. Anastasia Parish and St. Dismas Parish in Waukegan will be combined to form a new parish beginning July 1. St. Dismas will be the parish church and school.
St. Julian Eymard Parish and Queen of the Rosary Parish in Elk Grove Village will form a new parish on July 1. Queen of the Rosary will be the parish church, and Queen of the Rosary School will serve as the parish’s school.