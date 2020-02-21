Christian theme park Holy Land Experience will lay off 118 workers

The Holy Land Experience, an Orlando Christian attraction best known for its daily crucifixion performances and a campus that replicates ancient Jerusalem and a Roman coliseum, will lay off most of its employees.

On Friday, the attraction filed a layoff notice with city and state officials that it plans to eliminate 118 jobs, representing most of its employees, as of April 18. Those losing their jobs include 43 actors and musicians, plus dancers, media specialists, prop handlers, food service workers and support staff.

The Holy Land Experience “has established a severance package plan to assist employees during this difficult time,” the notice said.

For nearly 20 years, the land was set up as living museum experience that included live re-enactments of Biblical scenes. It also housed the Scriptorium, a center with one of the world’s largest collections of antique Bibles and Judeo-Christian artifacts.

A few weeks ago, the park announced that it would be ending all theatrical productions and other entertainment. The change, park leaders said, was to return the park to its original focus as a church and educational museum attraction. The Church of All Nations, led by gospel singer Tye Tribbett, will continue and the Scriptorium will remain open, said Mike Everett, general manager of the Holy Land Experience.