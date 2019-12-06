Christians turn to artificial intelligence to stop porn use

If the AirDrop feature on an iPhone is not disabled, for example, “a child could become the victim of ‘cyberflashing’ from complete strangers or peers, who use the content to mock and bully,” he said. The AirDrop feature allows iPhone users in physical proximity to each other to share content on each other’s phones.

Covenant Eyes is not the only company selling porn detection software. X3watch, an offshoot of a company called xxxchurch.com, is another. The company’s website says its founder, Craig Gross, has been working since 2002 on software that would track, filter and report pornography to a subscriber’s accountability partner. The software was intended to be free, and “pastors were ecstatic about the idea,” according to the website.

The software was launched in 2004 and is currently sold at about $70 a year for an individual subscription, according to the website. No one could be reached at the company, but a chatbot on its website responding to queries said that X3watch is “actually one of the least expensive options you’ll find (price wise) compared to our competitors.”