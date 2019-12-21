DECATUR — The St. John's Lutheran Church building on Orchard Street featured a bell tower, with bells that were rung to call the faithful to services.

When the congregation built a new church at 2727 N. Union St. some 40 years ago, the members didn't want to lose that look.

“When you put a spire or a steeple on it, it indicates that this is a house of worship,” said Delmar Gross, a longtime member who remembers the original architectural drawings for the “new” building.

The Decatur skyline is defined in part by its church steeples — those towering structures that seem to literally reach into the heavens. Some are simple, like the white steeple atop the red roof of Tabernacle Baptist Church off North Wyckles Road, which has a striking cross on top. Others, like the 150-foot stone one at St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church on Eldorado Street, are intricate works.

What's common is that each is something of a landmark for the faithful, calling them in.

“The spires that you see on many older churches are frequently bell towers, whether they are located over the altar, typically known as the crossing of the church plan, or over the front of the building, the narthex,” said Lea Cline, associate professor of art history and assistant director of European studies at Illinois State University in Normal.

Perhaps the most impressive spire in the area is St. Patrick's, the gothic cathedral in downtown Decatur that was built more than 100 years ago. Dedicated in 1909, the building underwent a $2 million, seven-year renovation that sought to restore the building to its original glory. The restoration included everything from stained glass windows, interior painting, the slate roof, finding and bringing back statuary that had been stored elsewhere, a new altar and presider's chair and new floor in the sanctuary. The renovated building was rededicated on St. Patrick's Day in 2002, presided over by then-Bishop George Lucas and the church's pastor, the Rev. Don Wolford.

Ss. James and Patrick are one parish, said the Rev. John Burnette, who serves as pastor, with two buildings. Both have real bells in their belfries, which are rung at 6 a.m., noon and 6 p.m., year round, by electronic controls.

"It's a reminder of what we celebrate at Christmas," Burnette said. "It's based on the old hours of the day, when people would be up at 6 with the sun, and pause at midday and at the close of the day again. They remember the Word became flesh and made His dwelling among us."

'The closeness of God'

When the bells ring at those hours, Catholics stop and say the Angelus, a prayer that can be used in a group, with a leader who recites parts while the people recite other parts, or by a believer alone, that is the Hail Mary and parts of the Gospel recalling Mary's willingness to bear the Christ child, and reminders of the Incarnation. The Angelus has been used since the 12th century.

"It reminds us of the closeness of God and that's the purpose of the Angelus ringing," Burnette said.

At St. John's Lutheran Church, the spire on the building is only for show. There are no bells and you can't go up into it. In its place, the church has an electronic carillon that plays hymns at specific times during the day. The hymns change according to the church calendar. This time of year, of course, it's Christmas carols.

St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Bloomington is another Gothic-style church, this one built in 1886 and designed by a local architect, George Miller, who designed several other Bloomington buildings.

It was originally a German-speaking parish. The building still has its original bells, though the “Large Bell” is broken. The bells are now operated with electronic controls, but can also be rung manually with the ropes.

“It was well-built,” said Darrel Petri, a parishioner whose family has attended St. Mary's for a century.

Often, when a congregation moves from an older building to a newly built one, the new church is streamlined and modern.

That change started in the 1960s and '70s, said Tim Kovalcik, a professor of history at Millikin University.

“The '60s rebellion didn't prioritize religion as much,” he said. “Churches needed to rethink how we present ourselves, and that led to a revolution in church design.”

The “seeker-friendly” church took away those traditional elements, he said, like pews and pulpits. The sanctuary became an auditorium. The organ was replaced by a band, a preacher who roams, and screens instead of hymnals.

“That is pretty commonplace in churches now,” Kovalcik said. “In many ways, that's a direct response of that shift in mentality. They don't want to look traditional.”

Cline, the ISU professor, said bell towers date back to the Romanesque period, when pilgrimages were common as the faithful who could afford to traveled across Europe to reach holy sites. Competition to attract those pilgrims, and their money, was fierce.

“Cities that were positioned along the pilgrimage route built big churches with tall spires to attract the attention of pilgrims in the area,” Cline said. “Along with the ringing of bells, the visibility of the spire would alert travelers to the city and its offerings.”

The churches of Church Street

Fittingly, one the best places to spot steeples is Church Street in Decatur, where houses of worship include Christ Lutheran Church, First Presbyterian Church, First United Methodist Church of Decatur, St. John's Episcopal Church, the former Antioch Missionary Baptist Church and Grace United Methodist Church within a several blocks. They offer a variety of architectural styles.

First United Methodist Church, 201 W. North St. in Decatur, meanwhile, has a prominent dome as a major feature in its architecture.

Tabernacle Baptist Church is modern, but when the congregation moved from downtown Decatur to Wyckles Road 16 years ago, they wanted to it to look like a church.

“You'll notice the large columns framing the entrance doors, a steeple that's visible from the interstate and Route 36, and a 40-foot cross on the west side of the building,” said Pat Pajak, who was senior pastor at that time and works at the Illinois Baptist State Association offices now.

While some people might be put off by the traditional religious imagery, he said, the church's contemporary praise team and services are inviting and the church has ministries to appeal to all ages, from babies to seniors.

“Tabernacle has realized that the building is simply a gathering place,” he said. “The church is the people that are followers of Jesus Christ.”

