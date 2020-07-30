You are the owner of this article.
City of Praise offers grab and go meal event
City of Praise offers grab and go meal event

Grab and go meals
Provided photo

DECATUR — City of Praise Church and Millennium Resource Community Development Corporation will offer a grab and go meal for 251 residents noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, at the church, 1415 N. Edward St.

The event is in honor of Overseer F. Todd McClelland's 51st birthday and is first come, first served.

For information, call (217) 428-8988.

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

