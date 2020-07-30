City of Praise offers grab and go meal event

DECATUR — City of Praise Church and Millennium Resource Community Development Corporation will offer a grab and go meal for 251 residents noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, at the church, 1415 N. Edward St.
The event is in honor of Overseer F. Todd McClelland's 51st birthday and is first come, first served.
For information, call (217) 428-8988.
A look back at Decatur-area churches
People's Church of God
Church of the Living God PGT Temple 2
First Presbyterian Church
First Presbyterian Church
First United Methodist Church
First United Methodist Church
First United Methodist Church
Grace United Methodist Church
Grace United Methodist Church
Grace United Methodist Church
Church of God
Church of God Boiling Springs Road
First Church of God in Christ
United First Congregational Church
Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!