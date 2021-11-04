Cold cots open at The Salvation Army in Decatur

DECATUR — The Salvation Army has opened its Cold Cots program due to overnight temperatures in the 35-degree and below range.

More cots have been added to the men's shelter, where men in need can arrive at 5 p.m. and receive supper, a hot shower, and a place to sleep for the night, leaving after breakfast the following morning.

Cold Cots usually begins in November when temperatures are consistently below 35 in the overnight hours and stays open all winter, closing for the spring and summer when temperatures rise above that mark. Men are offered a chance to participate in the Salvation Army's assistance, which helps them move toward self-sufficiency, which begins with a warm, safe place to sleep.

The Red Cross has assisted The Salvation Army by providing the cots. Donations to fund the program have come from the United Way and the Ballance Foundation, along with donations during WSOY's radio telethon in 2019.

