COLUMN: Black gospel music still matters despite the rise of contemporary Christian music

White evangelical churches have a music problem, and I fear it’s getting worse.

This year, the National Museum of Gospel Music is slated to open in Chicago. It will rise from the site of the historic Pilgrim Baptist Church, where the “father of gospel music,” Thomas Andrew Dorsey, laid the foundation for a robust tradition of black sacred singing. This is a tradition informed stylistically by the blues and theologically by the promise and peril of black creativity in the hostile sociopolitical environment of the 1930s. The museum’s construction is thus a source of tremendous pride for the Bronzeville neighborhood of Chicago’s South Side and for African American communities throughout the country.

But I have mixed feelings.

The museum strikes me as an unwitting concession that black gospel music is more yesterday’s news than today’s inspiration. It is as though this music is a relic to be preserved, a curated vestige of a frozen past. It is cast as a sentimental object of nostalgia to be displayed under proverbial glass and heard from a sanitized temporal distance rather than experienced in the messy here-and-now. As much as I cherish black history, I am still nourished by a black present in which gospel music gives me hope.