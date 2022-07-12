Community Foundation of Macon County announces Do Something Great recipients

DECATUR — On Tuesday, the Community Foundation of Macon County announced the recipients of the Do Something Great awards.

The awards program recognizes individuals and organizations "who have made a significant positive impact on Macon County through giving of their time, talent and/or treasure," the organization stated in the press release.

The award recipients will be honored during a luncheon on Aug. 16.

“This year’s Do Something Great honorees represent some of our community’s most generous individuals and organizations,” says CFMC President Natalie Beck. “They are the trailblazers who go above and beyond for our community and have brought about real possibility, change and hope for Macon County. They regularly step up to meet community needs and exemplify the common bonds that connect us.”

This year's Do Something Great award recipients:

Julie Pangrac, Award for Excellence in Inclusion

Millikin University Big Blue Backpacks, Outstanding Young Philanthropist Award

Niki Fenderson, Award for Outstanding Board Member/Volunteer

John West, Award for Outstanding Board Member/Volunteer

We Are One Community, Award for Outstanding Professional Partner

Al and Melanie Schelling, State Farm, Award for Outstanding Professional Partner

Mary Lundin, Award for Outstanding Philanthropic Support of the Arts

Jerry Johnson, The Ray Batman Nonprofit Professional of the Year Award

The Dale and Rita Colee Family, Robert and Bev Ketenbrink Community Commitment Award