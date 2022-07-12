 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Community Foundation of Macon County announces Do Something Great recipients

  • 0
Bob_Rubin 2 081721.JPG

Bob and Tina Rubin and Tim Kater get a hug from Tony Holly after accepting the COVID-19 Hero Award during the 17th annual "Do Something Great" Awards in 2021.

 CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW

DECATUR — On Tuesday, the Community Foundation of Macon County announced the recipients of the Do Something Great awards.

The awards program recognizes individuals and organizations "who have made a significant positive impact on Macon County through giving of their time, talent and/or treasure," the organization stated in the press release.

The award recipients will be honored during a luncheon on Aug. 16.

“This year’s Do Something Great honorees represent some of our community’s most generous individuals and organizations,” says CFMC President Natalie Beck. “They are the trailblazers who go above and beyond for our community and have brought about real possibility, change and hope for Macon County. They regularly step up to meet community needs and exemplify the common bonds that connect us.”

Recommended for you…

Decatur's Good Samaritan Inn celebrates 40 years

This year's Do Something Great award recipients:

  • Julie Pangrac, Award for Excellence in Inclusion
  • Millikin University Big Blue Backpacks, Outstanding Young Philanthropist Award
  • Niki Fenderson, Award for Outstanding Board Member/Volunteer
  • John West, Award for Outstanding Board Member/Volunteer
  • We Are One Community, Award for Outstanding Professional Partner
  • Al and Melanie Schelling, State Farm, Award for Outstanding Professional Partner
  • Mary Lundin, Award for Outstanding Philanthropic Support of the Arts
  • Jerry Johnson, The Ray Batman Nonprofit Professional of the Year Award
  • The Dale and Rita Colee Family, Robert and Bev Ketenbrink Community Commitment Award

Watch now: See who the Community Foundation honored with Do Something Great Awards

The Community Foundation on Tuesday hosted the Do Something Great Awards. READ MORE HERE.

Watch now: Award of Excellence for Inclusion awarded to Decatur's Evelyn Hood
Local
top story

Watch now: Award of Excellence for Inclusion awarded to Decatur's Evelyn Hood

  • Clay Jackson
  • Updated
  • 0

Award of Excellence for Inclusion awarded to Evelyn Hood. READ MORE HERE.

Watch now: Outstanding volunteer Dr. Isaac Zuniga
Local

Watch now: Outstanding volunteer Dr. Isaac Zuniga

  • Clay Jackson
  • Updated
  • 0

Outstanding volunteer Dr. Isaac Zuniga. READ MORE HERE.

Watch now: Outstanding Young Philanthropist BJ Leonard
Local

Watch now: Outstanding Young Philanthropist BJ Leonard

  • Clay Jackson
  • Updated
  • 0

Outstanding Young Philanthropist BJ Leonard. READ MORE HERE.

Watch now: Outstanding volunteer award presented to John Mickler
Local

Watch now: Outstanding volunteer award presented to John Mickler

  • Clay Jackson
  • Updated
  • 0

Outstanding volunteer award presented to John Mickler. READ MORE HERE. 

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Feeling 'hangry' is a real emotion

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News