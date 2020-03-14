Coronavirus: Bloomington-Normal churches change services; funeral homes plan for adjustments

Along with supplying a lot of hand sanitizer dispensers, he said his funeral home has printed signs that say, "Direct eye contact, loving words and a warm smile are as meaningful to the family as a traditional handshake or hug."

He noted funeral homes in some harder-hit areas, such as Washington state, are rescheduling services and encouraging people to forgo church gatherings in favor of graveside services or live-streaming services to people who can't attend.

"Here in Central Illinois, we haven't had to do that yet," he said.

Kevin Smith, funeral director for Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home in Bloomington, has been working closely with Catholic parishes. Already scheduled funerals can proceed, he said.

Funeral homes have gotten guidance from state and federal associations about protecting the safety of their workers and clients, Smith said. While no one locally has died of coronavirus, Smith said funeral workers are trained to deal with deaths involving communicable diseases.

'Flattening the curve'

The Eastview Christian churches in Bloomington and Normal also are going online, streaming a service at 9 a.m. that will be repeated two hours later and then available on-demand.