Couple brings passion for service to leadership roles at Decatur Salvation Army

DECATUR — The Salvation Army is ready for some changes and Lieutenants Kenesa and Shanell Debela are ready to lead them as part of the Decatur Salvation Army and the Decatur community.
The husband-and-wife team were recently commissioned into the national agency, beginning their Decatur assignments on July 1.
“We are fresh out of the college for officer training,” Shanell Debela, 48, said. “But we have a lot of experience.”
The Salvation Army headquarters assigned the family to Decatur, replacing Majors Greg and Carla Voeller. The Voellers are now in Chicago for their appointment to the Salvation Army Territorial Headquarters. They served Decatur for more than two years.
“They know what the needs are and what the skills are,” Kenesa Debela, 49, said about his supervisors. “They tried to fit people where they are needed.”
The family dynamics are taken into consideration. The Debelas bring with them three school-aged children.
Shanell Debela has worked for the Salvation Army for 13 years. She said she was called into full-time ministry after she began attending the church six years ago. Shanell Debela is not new to Central Illinois. One of her previous careers was as a reporter for WCIA-TV in Champaign 20 years ago. She often was sent to Decatur for assignments, including the Firestone tire recall story, the blizzard of 1999 and the marches conducted by Jesse Jackson.
“That job for me, after a while, I didn’t feel fulfilled,” she said. “It’s a lot of doom-and-gloom stories. I didn’t feel I was helping people.”
Shanell Debela said God was calling her to a service-focused career. She began with social service jobs. One of her first responsibilities was helping survivors after Hurricane Katrina hit the southern coast in 2005. “That’s where I felt my calling,” she said. “It was giving holistic care, spiritual, physical, emotional care.”
The couple have been married for more than 20 years.
Although his career in information technology was in Chicago, Kenesa Debela had several opportunities to travel with his wife to Central Illinois. A native of Ethiopia, he came to the United States in 1989, received his bachelor’s degree in IT systems, and after serving with several social service agencies, he began a full-time ministry with the Salvation Army in 2006.
On their first day at the Decatur agency, the couple was greeted with a shattered window in the entrance of the Salvation Army building.
“I was a little surprised,” Kenesa Debela said. “I wasn’t upset or mad. I just thought, ‘So, what do we do next?’ ”
The Debelas' last position was in Chicago. They said vandalism is more common in the larger city.
“I was sad, but I was also concerned,” Shanell Debela said.
Their worries were focused on the clients housed in the shelter. The Salvation Army provides several services, including a food pantry, homeless assistance, as well as a homeless shelter for men.
The Debelas said they are impressed with their co-workers' abilities and admiration of Decatur.
“That is just infectious,” Shanell Debela said. “That makes us want to know more about this community and get more involved.”
Kyle Karsten, development director for the Salvation Army, said he sees a similar passion in the Debelas.
“To see their energy and their excitement, it’s fun to introduce them to the community,” he said. “They are so excited to come into this community and start serving the people who need our help.”
The new officers will bring their social service experiences to Decatur, a resource Karsten is happy to use.
“To roll up their sleeves and see how they can support it, and maybe see how they can do it better,” he said. “That’s exciting to me.”
Karsten appreciates the work the Voellers were able to contribute to the community. “But the Debelas are excited,” he said. “It’s going to breathe the next new energy into this program.”
The couple want to study the needs of Decatur and how they can work with other organizations and churches to determine "how can we collaborate and meet the needs of our community,” Kenesa Debela said. “We don’t want to replicate things that are already happening.”
While social restrictions may hinder face-to-face meetings, the Debelas are encouraging emails and phone calls. “And people are still stopping by with their masks on,” Shanell Debela said. “And we have church on Sundays.”
Plans for the future include organizing youth programs again, as well as a women’s group.
The Debelas said they left lucrative careers to enter the ministry.
“When God calls you to service, you jump on,” Kenesa Debela said. “And this is in our hearts and our passion, to see our fellow man taken care of holistically.”
“We ask the community to come alongside us,” Kenesa Debela said. “Let us know where we can be of help or where they can help us.”
