Couple brings passion for service to leadership roles at Decatur Salvation Army

“I was sad, but I was also concerned,” Shanell Debela said.

Their worries were focused on the clients housed in the shelter. The Salvation Army provides several services, including a food pantry, homeless assistance, as well as a homeless shelter for men.

The Debelas said they are impressed with their co-workers' abilities and admiration of Decatur.

“That is just infectious,” Shanell Debela said. “That makes us want to know more about this community and get more involved.”

Kyle Karsten, development director for the Salvation Army, said he sees a similar passion in the Debelas.

“To see their energy and their excitement, it’s fun to introduce them to the community,” he said. “They are so excited to come into this community and start serving the people who need our help.”

The new officers will bring their social service experiences to Decatur, a resource Karsten is happy to use.

“To roll up their sleeves and see how they can support it, and maybe see how they can do it better,” he said. “That’s exciting to me.”