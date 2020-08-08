COVID-19 could inspire the faithful

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

During the Black Death, which originated in Asia and terrorized Europe from 1347 to 1352, artists captured the macabre zeitgeist with depictions of mocking skeletons wielding scythes and leading townsfolk to their painful deaths.

Between 25 million and 30 million people perished, and, historians say, the medieval mind blamed the plague’s boils and fevers on God’s failure to hear the prayers of the doomed — not, as it turned out, on fleas infected by rats. The devastation drained the faithful of faith.

No such drama will follow the current pandemic, scholars predict. In fact, many believe we will witness a resurgence in religion when the coronavirus either eases or ends.

“This pandemic is making everyone acutely aware of the fragility of life,” said Greg Sterling, dean of Yale Divinity School and an expert on the New Testament and ancient Judaism. “We all know attendance had been falling in churches before, but people are spiritual, and I think the need to connect to God may be greater after this is over.”

Coinciding with the coronavirus are other factors — economic crisis, police brutality, racial inequality — that make the country “far more open to change,” Sterling continued. “I think all these things mean a great deal to people and influence their sense of spirituality.”