Cynthia M. Allen: Attack smacks of bigotry, ignorance

In this era of heightened sensitivity to most forms of bigotry, it should be extraordinary, if not unthinkable, that a person’s faith be cause for their pillory.

But it appears that some of the loudest voices in woke America will make exceptions, for Christians specifically and Catholics in particular.

Nowhere is this more obvious than the anachronistic and vicious attacks on Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett.

Since 2017, when she was nominated and confirmed to the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, Barrett’s Catholic beliefs have been the source of ridicule by lawmakers and political commentators. Some brazenly asserted that her identity as an orthodox Catholic — one who actually believes the teachings of the church — was somehow disqualifying for a position on the federal bench.

With Barrett under consideration for the Supreme Court, the assaults on her faith have devolved into decidedly false conspiracy theories that a charismatic Christian organization of which Barrett is a member was the inspiration for Margaret Atwood’s dystopian novel, “The Handmaid’s Tale.” Because it requires its members to participate in activities as extreme as praying for each other and reserving sexual activities for one’s spouse, perhaps?