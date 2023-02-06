DECATUR — New Hope Animal Outreach has grown, but the focus is still the same; to assist lower-income families in taking care of their pets via outreach programs.

“We’ve become a bit more sophisticated,” said Suzi Morrow, board member of the agency.

The services offered are organized by New Hope Animal Outreach volunteers. “But that’s not ours,” Morrow said. “That's kudos to the community.”

New Hope Animal Outreach's facility is located at 2919 N. Oakland Ave, Decatur. However, it is not licensed to receive stray animals, nor shelter animals in need of homes. “Decatur has two fine shelters and our focus is, instead, to provide outreach programs for low-income Decatur and Macon County families with pets to help the pets stay out of the shelters and in their homes,” Morrow said.

Like many agencies and businesses, New Hope Animal Outreach had to adjust during the pandemic. The volunteers are happy with the changes, according to Morrow. Curbside service turned out to be one of the benefits.

“It solved all of the problems we were having,” she said. “It forced us to structure that program the way it needed to be structured.”

Patrons would often grab as many items as possible. “If you weren’t one of the first five people in line, none of the food was left.”

Now pet owners make a list of what they need, while the staff retrieves the items. Therefore, the curbside service remains.

New Hope Animal Outreach donations or volunteers For more information or to help New Hope Animal Outreach, financial donations can be mailed to P.O. Box 22, Decatur IL 62525, or visit www.NHAOdecaturIL.org, the Facebook page New Hope Animal Outreach or call/text 217-413-8646.

The pandemic also brought more clients to the New Hope services. “People needed help feeding their pets,” Morrow said. “It’s still happening.”

Pet food is one of the many grocery items going up in price. Specialty foods are also harder to come by, according to Morrow. “You go to buy what your pet normally eats and it’s not there,” she said. “It’s been particularly difficult with cat food.”

One of the new services is a Pet Pantry. “Which is free food,” Morrow said.

The pantry stocks opened pet food that has been donated. “It’s a place to take the food if they open up and their pets won’t eat it,” Morrow said. “We rebag it.”

Opened canned food is not accepted.

The pet food bank has a list of items they provide the customers.

New Hope Animal Outreach partners with Old King's Orchard Community Center for the Food Box Distribution Day once a month. Pet food and pet accessories are added to the boxes for the families with pets.

Marcia Phillips and Bea Hall organize the Old King’s Orchard monthly distribution. The event is held on the second Saturday of the month. “We’ve got a whole area of pet food that they try to put together once a month,” Phillips said about the partnership with New Hope Animal Outreach. “They are wonderful to work with.”

Old King’s Orchard is able to distribute pet foods of all types, toys, collars and cat litter. “And it goes fast,” Phillips said. “Last time the only things we had left were a few collars and a couple of leashes.”

Before the partnership, the Old King’s Orchard food distribution recipients would often ask about food for their pets. “Before they said there were times they had to feed (their pets) their food,” Phillips said. “Now some of the people head to the pet food table first.”

Along with the food and litter, dog collars, leashes, dog and cat toys and treats are also distributed to the New Hope Animal Outreach clients when available. “The amounts we have available are totally dependent on the donations received,” Morrow said.

The programs include the Pet Food Bank that provides a variety of pet food and litter to low-income families “with pets for a donation of approximately 1/2 the retail value of the item,” the organization states. Information can be found on the agency’s website.

Dry dog food, wet and dry cat food, and scoopable cat litter is available. “The generous Decatur community donates food and money to this program to keep it afloat,” the agency states. “Food from our PFB Inventory is always needed.”

The Pet Pantry utilizes both opened and sealed bags of dry dog and cat food as well as closed cans of food. "The dry food is repackaged and given to Decatur and Macon County residents that cannot afford to purchase food for their pet," the agency said.





Another program includes the Trap Neuter Vaccinate Return program, or the TNVR, for feral cats. After the feral cats are trapped, New Hope Animal Outreach will have them spay/neuter by a local veterinarian. The cats are returned to their original territory after surgery and the recovery period. “This is a vital program to help keep the cat population down plus vastly improve the health and wellbeing of feral cats,” Morrow said.

Low-income families can also have their pets spayed or neutered. A fee is charged with this program, along with low-income paperwork from the county. Decatur veterinarians are utilized as appointment spots become available and when funds allow.

Veterinarians are also called upon to help animals in need of medical attention. “We get them in the door,” Morrow said.

New Hope Animal Outreach pays for the office call “with the remainder of the bill being the owner's responsibility,” the agency states. “We offer fundraising to try and pay some of the medical bill if it is beyond the owner's ability to pay, but ultimately it remains their responsibility.”

