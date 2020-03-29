Decatur-area faithful spend Sunday worshiping from afar — and online

"It took about three or four hours to get like three songs captured because we were trying to get the right takes," Saurmann said.

"After that first week, it got easier because we knew what to expect," he said. "We wanted the moment to feel authentic, so our teams are up there doing what they normally do, we're capturing that, that makes it easier."

Lead Pastor Wayne Kent said since streaming has become First Christian's primary form of leading services, viewership has nearly doubled compared to the number of people that sit in their pews on Sundays. Kent noted that it's likely each view had several people watching on one screen.

"It's quite stunning," Kent said.

The pastor said that perhaps some good was coming from the COVID-19 pandemic since more people are able to access church services online and mostly likely have the time while at home.

"My conviction is that, for the church, this virus in its implication will provide us for the greatest opportunity for ministry, ministry development and creativity that we've seen in decades," he said.