Decatur-area faithful spend Sunday worshiping from afar — and online

DECATUR — Father John Burnette hopes to be leading face to face services soon, but in light of the current COVID-19 pandemic, he's gone digital.
"I've done television masses in Quincy, but they had a congregation in the studio, so it made it a lot easier," Burnette said, priest of the Saint James and Patrick Parish in Decatur, who spent two years of his career leading broadcast services around a decade ago.
The priest of nearly 35 years began leading weekly mass services Tuesday, which are available to watch online, an initiative taken by other Decatur religious organizations to prevent the further spread of the COVID-19 virus. The parish also posts a daily prayer video on Facebook.
Residents are preparing for the statewide stay-at-home starting Saturday, leaving shelves at local grocery stores empty.
"I never could have imagined that," he said. "Virtual reality is just that, virtual, it doesn't meet the need of the human heart. That's why I look forward to when people can come back to church."
Gov. J.B. Pritzker has issued a "stay-at-home" order and a number of restrictions including no large group gatherings. With Sunday marking the second time their congregations are not able to gather together, Decatur-area churches are continuing to stream and upload services online.
Cathy Briggs doesn't want to put time at home with her daughters to waste.
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines encourage faith-based organizations to give people the option of watching live or recorded versions of services, if possible, in order to prevent further spread of the COVID-19 virus. Guidelines also encourage to keep the organization's staff up-to-date with required technology used to stream and record.
First Christian Church records services during the week and uploads the final version through Facebook and a streaming platform called Church Online. It also hosts online prayer rooms to keep their congregation, as well as anyone in need connected.
The church regularly streamed its services each Sunday previously, so having the right technical equipment didn't present an issue.
The technical team learned the first week recording a service that included a band for worship songs and a message in front of empty seats while also adhering to social distancing took a bit more planning. Technical Director Fred Saurmann said the process is part video shoot and part recording session that often involves some re-shoots and plenty of time editing.
"It took about three or four hours to get like three songs captured because we were trying to get the right takes," Saurmann said.
"After that first week, it got easier because we knew what to expect," he said. "We wanted the moment to feel authentic, so our teams are up there doing what they normally do, we're capturing that, that makes it easier."
Lead Pastor Wayne Kent said since streaming has become First Christian's primary form of leading services, viewership has nearly doubled compared to the number of people that sit in their pews on Sundays. Kent noted that it's likely each view had several people watching on one screen.
"It's quite stunning," Kent said.
The pastor said that perhaps some good was coming from the COVID-19 pandemic since more people are able to access church services online and mostly likely have the time while at home.
"My conviction is that, for the church, this virus in its implication will provide us for the greatest opportunity for ministry, ministry development and creativity that we've seen in decades," he said.
Matt Samuels was stunned at the viewership of his church's Facebook Live streams. The lead pastor of GT Church said Sunday that last week's stream totaled nearly 3,800 views. Like First Christian, the church streams its weekly services online and has been since 2010.
The unique situation of only being able to stream services online also means room for growth in the church, said Media Pastor Kelley Mosley, who recently started a YouTube channel where the church can upload all worship services and other outreach content.
The church also uploads a weekly series called "GT on the Road" designed to share good stories of people and businesses in the area. The series started before the "stay-at-home" order, but is continuing as a way to spread positivity among the community, Samuels said.
Relating his Sunday morning message titled "Comfort and Hope" to the ongoing fear behind COVID-19, he said hope can be placed in Jesus Christ.
"I think we have a responsibility to not just feed the fear, we have to make sure we are strengthening and encouraging one another," Samuels said. "This really levels the ground and we're all vulnerable and need each other."
