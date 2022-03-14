 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Decatur Catholic Radio to celebrate anniversary with Cubs chaplain

The Rev. Burke Masters
Provided photo

MOUNT ZION — WDCR, Decatur Catholic Radio, will celebrate its 11th anniversary on Tuesday, March 22, with a dinner featuring keynote speaker the Rev. Burke Masters, chaplain of the Chicago Cubs.

Moderator is the Rev. Chris Comerford, pastor of Sts. James and Patrick parishes. He is the chaplain for the St. Louis Cardinals. 

The dinner will begin with a reception at 5:30 p.m., followed by dinner and the program at 6:15 pm. Dinner is being held at Mount Zion Convention Center, 1400 Mount Zion Parkway, Mount Zion.

Reservations cost $50 per person or $400 per table of eight. Call Ann Schanuel at 217-464-1099 or visit www.wdcrradio.com to download a reservation form. Each reservation has a chance to win two Cub/Cardinals tickets.

Proceeds support the ministry of WDCR. The station is available at 88.9 FM or 96.5 FM or streaming at wdcrradio.com.

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

