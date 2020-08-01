Decatur church asks for prayers after priest tests positive for COVID

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — The Rev. Joe Molloy has tested positive for COVID-19, prompting Holy Family Catholic Church in Decatur to cancel Mass for the weekend.

The church’s Facebook page said Molloy will be quarantined through Aug. 12 and asked parishioners to pray for him, prompting immediate Facebook comments wishing him well. Read the post here.

The news came as the Macon County Health Department on Saturday announced 15 new positive coronavirus cases, bringing the county total to 451. Of those, 264 have been released from isolation, 157 remain in home isolation and six are hospitalized. To date there have been 24 deaths.

