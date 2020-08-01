You are the owner of this article.
Decatur church asks for prayers after priest tests positive for COVID
CORONAVIRUS | MACON COUNTY

Decatur church asks for prayers after priest tests positive for COVID

DECATUR — The Rev. Joe Molloy has tested positive for COVID-19, prompting Holy Family Catholic Church in Decatur to cancel Mass for the weekend.

The church’s Facebook page said Molloy will be quarantined through Aug. 12 and asked parishioners to pray for him, prompting immediate Facebook comments wishing him well. Read the post here.

The news came as the Macon County Health Department on Saturday announced 15 new positive coronavirus cases, bringing the county total to 451. Of those, 264 have been released from isolation, 157 remain in home isolation and six are hospitalized. To date there have been 24 deaths.

The Stations of the Cross at Holy Family 

PHOTOS: Holy Family Stations of the Cross

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

