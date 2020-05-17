Decatur church defies COVID rules, holds Sunday service

He told the congregation, which included many visitors who don’t normally attend this church, that those who seek to criticize Christians for carefully gathering in God’s name don’t understand the nature of faith. And he said he sees too many people throughout our state and nation who are in a state of “spiritual death.”

Bradshaw said our mortal lives have a "zero percent" survival rate and then we risk dying again, spiritually, from the original sin that is passed down to us like a virus. He said accepting Christ is the cure that will last for eternity.

He added: “We say church is essential and we need to gather together and we need to worship the Lord. People who are spiritually dead don’t understand that they have spiritual needs. While you may be very much alive physically, if you have not been born again, you are very dead spiritually.”