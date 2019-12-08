Decatur couple in the running for national honors for volunteer work

DECATUR — Susan Rayhill and her husband Steve are both retired teachers. Their desire to help others didn’t stop after they stopped receiving a paycheck.
“I grew up helping on a farm,” Susan Rayhill said. “I am used to helping others.”
The couple recently received the 2019 Decatur Breakfast Sertoma Club Service to Mankind award for their work in the community.
The couple volunteers for Golden K Kiwanis as well as St. James Catholic Church, the Salvation Army and other agencies. Each has an organization or project that is important to them individually. Susan Rayhill volunteers with HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital Auxiliary. Her husband organizes and distributes a book collection, Books for Kids.
They also help with each other’s volunteer work. “He even bakes cookies,” Susan Rayhill said about her husband assisting with the St. Mary’s Auxiliary sales. “He makes the best chocolate chip cookies.”
Although the social club researched and presented the Rayhills with the award, the husband and wife team are not members of Sertoma. The couple said they appreciate the Sertoma’s guidelines to look outside of the club for the volunteer award recipient.
“They are just wonderful for recognizing those in the community,” Susan Rayhill said. “We were impressed with the list of other recipients.”
Since 1974, Sertoma has given the Service to Mankind award to volunteers for their dedication. Past recipients include former city council members William Oliver and Larry Foster, volunteer firefighter David Sadowski and his wife Harriet, and Jerry Pelz, founder of the Northeast Community Fund.
The Rayhills were given their local award in June, but they weren’t finished.
The couple received the District award in July, then the Regional award in October. The Rayhills are now up for the National Sertoma award. Only one other local volunteer has received the National Service to Mankind award. In 1978, Henrietta Armstrong received the award for her volunteer work with the disabled. “She is the only one that we’ve had as a national winner,” said Sertoma member Paul Rosenberger.
You have free articles remaining.
The national convention will be in April in Kansas City, Missouri.
Origins of Sertoma began with the purpose of assisting others. The name was originally titled Cooperative Club. “They felt they needed a more descriptive name,” Rosenberger said. “Some of that cooperative stuff was not what drove you to join.”
The club began to focus on a particular subject, helping those with hearing disabilities. The subject remains the national club’s focal point. Funds have been raised to provide financial assistance with hearing aids, speech therapy and autism education.
Candidates for the Sertoma Service to Mankind award are suggested by organizations, agencies and individuals in the community. According to Rosenberger, the group begins their search for the next nominees in the spring. “We ask for nominations from organizations who have a lot of volunteers,” he said.
Agencies include hospitals, organizations, churches and others. A committee agrees on the recipient. In the past, the committee was made up of members from the Breakfast Sertoma and the Noon Sertoma clubs. The responsibility is now left up to the early morning group. The lunch group disbanded a couple of years ago. Sertoma now consists of approximately 23 members.
The potential Service to Mankind recipients are interviewed. “We talk to them to see if they are willing to be nominated,” Rosenberger said. “We’ve had some people refuse. They didn’t want the publicity. They think they are bragging.”
The Rayhills have a similar view.
“It’s an honor and almost embarrassing,” Susan Rayhill said. “But it’s what we always say. ‘It’s better to wear out than to rest out’.”
Although the couple enjoys the volunteer work they do among the community, the Rayhills are proud they get their children and grandchildren involved in similar groups and projects.
“They like to help with things like this,” Susan Rayhill said. “And they are impressed that we can keep doing these things.”
Our previous 'Together Decatur' stories
Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR