Decatur couple in the running for national honors for volunteer work

Origins of Sertoma began with the purpose of assisting others. The name was originally titled Cooperative Club. “They felt they needed a more descriptive name,” Rosenberger said. “Some of that cooperative stuff was not what drove you to join.”

The club began to focus on a particular subject, helping those with hearing disabilities. The subject remains the national club’s focal point. Funds have been raised to provide financial assistance with hearing aids, speech therapy and autism education.

Candidates for the Sertoma Service to Mankind award are suggested by organizations, agencies and individuals in the community. According to Rosenberger, the group begins their search for the next nominees in the spring. “We ask for nominations from organizations who have a lot of volunteers,” he said.

Agencies include hospitals, organizations, churches and others. A committee agrees on the recipient. In the past, the committee was made up of members from the Breakfast Sertoma and the Noon Sertoma clubs. The responsibility is now left up to the early morning group. The lunch group disbanded a couple of years ago. Sertoma now consists of approximately 23 members.