Decatur group remembers, honors victims of domestic violence

Stearns and attorneys like her often become frustrated. “You just helped five, now there’s a hundred more,” she said. “It’s easy to get overwhelmed, but you remember why you’re doing it and the outcomes and the people.”

The award did not provide the same feelings. “But it’s very nice to be recognized,” Stearns said. “It’s a collaboration. Without Dove, I wouldn’t be able to do my job as well.”

During the ceremony, Ducy gave special recognition to the agency and those who are working to end domestic violence.

“Because of each of you, so many victims would have otherwise had nowhere to go or no one to turn to,” she said.

Dove’s Executive Director Tammy Wilcox concluded Wednesday’s ceremony by presenting Ducy with a plaque of her own as well as a bouquet of flowers.

“Teri Ducy has been with Dove for 30 years, serving victims of domestic violence, supporting her staff and being out there in the community promoting the issues,” Wilcox said. “We hate that we can’t have a big ceremony for her.”

“I love the Dove family,” Ducy said after the surprise presentation. “And I love what we stand for.”