Decatur group's focus: Meaningful conversations lead to better racial understanding

Brenda Major has encouraged others to join the meeting.

“Particularly if they want to do some self-discovery,” she said. “To really examine their own beliefs, how they view race or their own race or interact with other races.”

As an African American woman, Major admits she can be protective of her race. “You can delude yourself into thinking everybody is against you because you are the minority,” she said. “But that lets you off the hook for what you think about yourself and how you think of other people and how you are projecting your wrong thinking on to other people.”

Major believes her thinking has progressed since she began attending the meetings more than a year ago. “I’m listening and understanding and then turning it back on myself,” she said.

“But we all came from different levels of comfort,” said Dorothy McFadden-Parker.

Throughout their time together, the group has come to trust each other. “There is a safety in the discussion,” said Cluney John. “People listened and contributed as they are comfortable.”

Julie Van Dielen admits that before she attended the meetings she thought her ideas on race were clear and understandable.