Decatur group's focus: Meaningful conversations lead to better racial understanding

DECATUR — Bruce Porter was raised in Salem, a predominantly white community.
“It was lily white,” he said.
His first encounter with another race was in college decades ago.
“My parents told me nothing about black people,” he said. “They didn’t incorporate any racism into me. I developed my own attitude, which was to take people as you find them. There’s good and bad in every race. Don’t make generalizations.”
When Porter decided to attend a local discussion on race, he went hoping he could contribute. “But I have learned things,” Porter said. “We all want to be better people.”
The bi-monthly meetings, Real Talk On Race, are held at the Decatur Public Library. The objective is to learn more about each other. Dave Draves leads the group with his wife, Lethia.
“This isn’t going to instantly solve all the world’s problems,” he said of the meetings. “This is about something that is missing and that has meaningful conversations.”
The meetings were created nearly two years ago under the original name Racial Taboo, after a documentary film. “We wanted to try and find out why it was uncomfortable to sit down and have conversations about race,” Lethia Draves said.
Continuing the conversations is the important aspect of the meetings. Less than a year ago, the current group decided to change the name of the meetings to reflect the healthy discussions. The new title, Real Talk on Race, has drawn others to the Thursday meetings. The Decatur Public Library is an active partner, helping to promote the group.
The free meetings may feature a film, but will always have conversations.
The Draves begin each meeting with a reminder of the rules of engagement, which include guidelines such as no bashing of individuals or groups, no naming of names and listen to understand.
“We built our rules of engagement through experience,” Lethia Draves said.
The discussions may include history of race relations, samples of racism, and the effects of social media. “We also talk about the definition of racism, because we don’t always agree on that,” Lethia Draves said. “If you don’t agree on it, then our conversations can have more conflict.”
A group of about 10 people of various races attend each meeting.
Kabedi Mulomede, 23, has been attending the meetings for almost two years.
“I love social awareness, social justice, equality,” she said. “And I love the fact that this gives us a safe space to talk about so many issues that are so hard to talk about normally or people don’t want to talk about because it is scary.”
Brenda Major has encouraged others to join the meeting.
“Particularly if they want to do some self-discovery,” she said. “To really examine their own beliefs, how they view race or their own race or interact with other races.”
As an African American woman, Major admits she can be protective of her race. “You can delude yourself into thinking everybody is against you because you are the minority,” she said. “But that lets you off the hook for what you think about yourself and how you think of other people and how you are projecting your wrong thinking on to other people.”
Major believes her thinking has progressed since she began attending the meetings more than a year ago. “I’m listening and understanding and then turning it back on myself,” she said.
“But we all came from different levels of comfort,” said Dorothy McFadden-Parker.
Throughout their time together, the group has come to trust each other. “There is a safety in the discussion,” said Cluney John. “People listened and contributed as they are comfortable.”
Julie Van Dielen admits that before she attended the meetings she thought her ideas on race were clear and understandable.
“I have this big heart and I’m open to everyone,” she said. “And then I realized there is this nuance. It’s like learning a language, but only learning from a textbook. You need to get with people and start talking about it.”
The members agree the meetings are not designed for activism.
“We are here to grow first and then take our growth out into the community in our own individual ways,” Van Dielen said.
