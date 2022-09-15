 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Decatur Knights of Columbus holding Tootsie Roll Drive this weekend

DECATUR — Members of local Knights of Columbus Councils will be at select locations for their Tootsie Roll Drive this weekend.

Proceeds from the event will go toward assistance for people with intellectual disabilities.

Decatur Council 577 will be collecting donations at the following locations:

Decatur seeks feedback on potential Sunday bus routes

• Walmart North at 4224 N Prospect St. from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday

• Circle K at 201 First Drive, 1685 Baltimore Ave., 3810 E. William St. Road and 1315 Koester Drive in Forsyth from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday

• Before the St. Teresa High School football game beginning at 6:30 p.m. Friday

• After all weekend Masses at Saints James and Patrick, Our Lady of Lourdes and St. Thomas the Apostle

Mt. Zion Council 11582 will be collecting donations at the following locations:

• Walmart East at 4625 E. Maryland St. from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday and from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday

• Before the Mt. Zion Homecoming football game on Sept. 23.

For more information, contact kcgk577@gmail.com.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

