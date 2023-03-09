DECATUR — Blankets and afghans can bring warmth in various ways.
Through Pieces of Love, a group of knitters working with Dove Inc. knit or crochet 49-by-56-inch afghans to be donated to others in the community.
“Each lady puts a bit of herself into making these afghans,” Wyllene Griffy, Pieces of Love member, read from the tag attached to each blanket. “So don’t ever feel you are totally alone. You are surrounded by the love of many.”
Groups throughout the community contribute to the colorful coverings. “They may come from a church or a nursing home,” Griffy said.
Approximately 20 knitters or crocheters are members of Pieces of Love.
The knitted blocks are made up of 7-by-9-inch pieces. Members organize the blocks into a pattern kit, and other members sew the kits together to complete the project.
“And 36 people could have donated yarn,” Griffy said. “There could be a lot of hands in one afghan.”
Pieces of Love is often in need of yarn and volunteers. “And we’ll give anybody yarn that wants to make the pieces,” Griffy said.
Approximately 350 Pieces of Love afghans were distributed last year. Organizations receiving the blankets include homeless shelters and cancer and dialysis facilities. “And the red, white and blue ones go to Danville,” said Mary Ann Heinz. “Because it’s a veterans hospital.”
The women have their own way of organizing the afghans, they said, creating one-of-a-kind blankets. “Everybody sees it a little differently,” said member Nancy Conway.
Photos: Presidential visits to the Decatur area
Abraham Lincoln - 1830s and beyond
Ulysses Grant - 1880
Rutherford B. Hayes - 1880
William McKinley - 1898
Teddy Roosevelt - 1903
William Howard Taft - 1911
Franklin D. Roosevelt -1920
Herbert Hoover - 1931
Harry S Truman - 1939
Harry S Truman - 1948
Harry S Truman - 1948
Harry S Truman - 1952
John Kennedy - 1959
Richard Nixon - 1961
Jimmy Carter - 1975
Gerald Ford - 1976
Ronald Reagan - 1984
Barack Obama - 1990s and beyond
Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR