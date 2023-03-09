DECATUR — Blankets and afghans can bring warmth in various ways.

Through Pieces of Love, a group of knitters working with Dove Inc. knit or crochet 49-by-56-inch afghans to be donated to others in the community.

“Each lady puts a bit of herself into making these afghans,” Wyllene Griffy, Pieces of Love member, read from the tag attached to each blanket. “So don’t ever feel you are totally alone. You are surrounded by the love of many.”

Groups throughout the community contribute to the colorful coverings. “They may come from a church or a nursing home,” Griffy said.

Approximately 20 knitters or crocheters are members of Pieces of Love.

Not all members attend knitting meetings, which are held the second Wednesday every other month. “They just bring the (knitted squares) in and maybe take some yarn,” Griffy said.

The knitted blocks are made up of 7-by-9-inch pieces. Members organize the blocks into a pattern kit, and other members sew the kits together to complete the project.

“And 36 people could have donated yarn,” Griffy said. “There could be a lot of hands in one afghan.”

Pieces of Love is often in need of yarn and volunteers. “And we’ll give anybody yarn that wants to make the pieces,” Griffy said.

Approximately 350 Pieces of Love afghans were distributed last year. Organizations receiving the blankets include homeless shelters and cancer and dialysis facilities. “And the red, white and blue ones go to Danville,” said Mary Ann Heinz. “Because it’s a veterans hospital.”

The women have their own way of organizing the afghans, they said, creating one-of-a-kind blankets. “Everybody sees it a little differently,” said member Nancy Conway.

Pieces of Love To donate yarn or learn more about Pieces of Love, call 217-422-8417 or 217-428-1902.

Photos: Presidential visits to the Decatur area Abraham Lincoln - 1830s and beyond Ulysses Grant - 1880 Rutherford B. Hayes - 1880 William McKinley - 1898 Teddy Roosevelt - 1903 William Howard Taft - 1911 Franklin D. Roosevelt -1920 Herbert Hoover - 1931 Harry S Truman - 1939 Harry S Truman - 1948 Harry S Truman - 1948 Harry S Truman - 1952 John Kennedy - 1959 Richard Nixon - 1961 Jimmy Carter - 1975 Gerald Ford - 1976 Ronald Reagan - 1984 Barack Obama - 1990s and beyond