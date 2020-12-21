 Skip to main content
Decatur Kwanzaa Celebration scheduled for Saturday
Decatur Kwanzaa Celebration scheduled for Saturday

DECATUR — The community is invited to a Kwanzaa Celebration from 3 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 26, at downtown's Central Park.

The drive-by event will be assembled on the west side of the park along North Water Street.

Visitors will see celebrations with signs, greeters and a display of Kwanzaa's seven principals. One of the principles will be the theme of this year's event, Unity.

The event is sponsored by the African-American Cultural & Genealogical Society of Illinois, Inc. Museum.

