Decatur Kwanzaa Celebration scheduled for Saturday

DECATUR — The community is invited to a Kwanzaa Celebration from 3 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 26, at downtown's Central Park.

The drive-by event will be assembled on the west side of the park along North Water Street.

Visitors will see celebrations with signs, greeters and a display of Kwanzaa's seven principals. One of the principles will be the theme of this year's event, Unity.

The event is sponsored by the African-American Cultural & Genealogical Society of Illinois, Inc. Museum.

Kwanzaa event in Decatur 2019

