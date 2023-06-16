DECATUR — The Revs. Jessie Bates and Rob Goodwin met for lunch and decided to start a ministry.

“I got a vision from God to start a ministry that would exemplify Jesus' ministry,” said Bates, who serves at Faith Community Center/Club Possibilities. “And to put together 12 pastors and ministry leaders across the city just to develop street ministry because of all the disparities in the inner city, all the homicides and crime that goes on in the inner city.”

The ministry, Decatur Outreach Ministry, is beginning its work with a free family vacation Bible school event in Fairview Park, which continues today from 6 to 8:30 p.m. with live music, activities for all ages, Scovill's Mobile Zoo, inflatables, food, ice cream and slushies, a Bible story and service projects.

Bates called on 12 leaders to start because Jesus had 12 disciples, but already has more than that: Goodwin, senior pastor of St. Paul's Lutheran Church; Shemuel Sanders of Shemilah Outreach Center; Bishop Wayne Dunning of Faith Fellowship Christian Church; Apostle Gregory Kirby, Come Unto Me Ministries; Linda George, God's Outpost; Hattie Jackson, social service liaison; Pastor Jameson Wheeler of Abundant Life Christian Center; Susan Ferre, secretary/treasurer of the ministry; Anthony Robinson; Andrea Gerhard, communications director and Kristin Harman and Erica Davies, children's ministry, all also of St. Paul's; Amy Novak, Abundant Life. The group is a mix of Black and white, denominations and skills.

Goodwin joked that the rest of St. Paul's staff was taken aback when he returned from that lunch with the news that the church was going to dive into Decatur Outreach Ministry and that this summer's vacation Bible school was going to be a cooperative venture with that ministry.

“God really wants to put a ministry in the streets of Decatur that'll be here until Jesus returns,” Bates said. “The best way to do that is with pastors and leaders. That way if one pastor or leader had to fall out or resign or whatever, there will still be people left inside to reinstate another leader.”

Jackson is in charge of the social service team, he said, and while they don't intend to offer social services themselves, Bates said, the team will be able to refer people to the right social service organization to meet their needs.

“We're not trying to take on the responsibility of social services around the city because there are multiple agencies who can do that,” Bates said. “Our main thrust and our main focus is to get into the city and change the hearts of the people, and once that happens, we'll see a decline in homicide and other types of violence.”

Goodwin said that during that lunch, he and Bates discovered their common passion for ministering to people in the inner city.

“We decided this was something we wanted to do together,” Goodwin said. “We wanted to make sure it was a message of unifying people across racial and cultural differences and backgrounds and do something where we could go forward and transform the city together. We felt like we had the same passion, the same heart, though differing backgrounds, and God had put the same message on our hearts to go out and do this together.”

Bates said he knows there are people who want to serve the community and don't know how to begin, and the hope is that the ministry can offer them that opportunity.

Plans are to have a large event for youth on July 29 and another family event on Aug. 12, and they'll make further plans once they've finished with those events.

“We're going to have churches that don't usually work together working together to reach this community,” Goodwin said. “Instead of everybody being in pockets, let's do something together. That's where we're really going to see transformation.”

