Decatur priest tests positive for COVID-19, weekend Mass cancelled

DECATUR — The Rev. Joe Molloy has tested positive for COVID-19, prompting Holy Family Catholic Church in Decatur to cancel Mass for the weekend.

The church’s Facebook page said Molloy will be quarantined through Aug. 12 and asked parishioners to pray for him, prompting immediate Facebook comments wishing him well.

The news came as the Macon County Health Department on Saturday announced 15 new positive coronavirus cases, bringing the county total to 451. Of those, 264 have been released from isolation, 157 remain in home isolation and six are hospitalized. To date there have been 24 deaths.

Here are more details about the Macon County cases:

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Saturday announced 1,639 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease in the state, including 8 additional confirmed deaths.

To date, the state has reported a total of 180,476 cases, including 7,503 deaths. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.