Decatur's Tabernacle Baptist reaches out to those at risk during coronavirus shelter at home time

DECATUR — Beverly Dean is still able to drive and go out, but she's hesitant.
At 89, she's in a higher-risk group for COVID-19.
That's why she's thankful for her fellow Tabernacle Baptist Church members, who pack food on Wednesdays to deliver to members like her and others who might prefer not to go to the grocery store during the shelter-in-place order during the coronavirus crisis.
“This whole thing is kind of scary,” Dean said. “I don't want to be afraid. I trust the Lord and he's going to take care of us, but we need to be sensible. They're telling us to stay in and I'm trying to stay in. The groceries will tide us over for a few days or a week.”
She plans to share with her daughter and granddaughter and their families to help keep them home, too, she said.
Dean has been a member of Tabernacle since 1938, when her parents took her to the church for the first time.
“We are packing boxes for people in the community who just really shouldn't be getting out there, because they're more at risk,” said Pastor Chris Merritt. “It just provides an avenue where they can stay in their home and still have essential items delivered to them — water, bread, lunch meat, pizza — so they can have breakfast, lunch and dinner.”
Church members, including young people, who wore gloves and all had their temperature taken before being allowed to help, packed items into bags and then into boxes, to make it easier for the recipients to take things into the house without coming into contact with the volunteers. The plan was to leave boxes on the porch, or just inside the front door, so they wouldn't have to get too close to each other to help.
Six tests for COVID-19 had been completed in Macon County as of Thursday, with two negative results and four pending. No cases have been confirmed.
“We started out by just telling people inside our church and encouraging them to contact their neighbors and contact people they know who may be better off staying at home,” Merritt said. Many of the people on the list live in the Arbor Court area and they don't even know them, he added. The food was purchased with donations from the members.
“There's a need and we're available to help out and try to do our part to be able to help those who can't get out to get the groceries they need,” said Micah Sheppard, a member of the church. “We just sent the word out to the church for whoever was available to come and help.”
