Decatur Salvation Army exceeds Christmas fundraising goal

DECATUR — The Decatur Salvation Army administration announced on Friday they have met their 2019 Christmas fundraising goal.
In November, the agency set a goal of $485,000. According to Salvation Army Development Director Kyle Karsten, the fundraiser was exceeded by 104 percent. "That gets us just over $500,000 this year," he said.
Donations from the Red Kettles as well as general donations, mail appeals and Christmas season events, such as the breakfast kickoff, piano concert and dinner gala, contributed to the fundraiser's success. The matching gifts for the piano concert and Gurneys, Guns and Hoses bell ringing competition added to the total.
"It is interesting to look at all the pieces that have to go together, especially through the generosity of the community," Karsten said.
Due to Thanksgiving arriving later in November, the red kettle numbers were expected to be lower. "We had six less days to ring bells," Karsten said.
The agency credits the sponsorships for stepping up the fundraising effort. "Businesses and individuals made the difference," Karsten said.
Proceeds from the holiday fundraiser help the Salvation Army provide seasonal assistance for local families in need. "But moreover is the main part of the funds used for supporting the programs helping this community all year long," the Salvation Army bulletin stated.
Decatur Salvation Army food basket preparation
