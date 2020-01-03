Decatur Salvation Army exceeds Christmas fundraising goal

DECATUR — The Decatur Salvation Army administration announced on Friday they have met their 2019 Christmas fundraising goal.

In November, the agency set a goal of $485,000. According to Salvation Army Development Director Kyle Karsten, the fundraiser was exceeded by 104 percent. "That gets us just over $500,000 this year," he said.

Donations from the Red Kettles as well as general donations, mail appeals and Christmas season events, such as the breakfast kickoff, piano concert and dinner gala, contributed to the fundraiser's success. The matching gifts for the piano concert and Gurneys, Guns and Hoses bell ringing competition added to the total.

"It is interesting to look at all the pieces that have to go together, especially through the generosity of the community," Karsten said.

