DECATUR — It took a few extra weeks, but the
Salvation Army made its Christmas goal.
The local agency kicked off the
Christmas champaign season in November with a target of $600,000.
"This
fundraising and support each year at Christmas does not meet the entire budget year," said Kyle Karsten, director of development. "But it definitely puts our local Salvation Army in a position to be able help our community in so many ways when needed."
The local agency offers various services and programs, such as a food pantry, men’s emergency shelter, homeless prevention, prescription assistance, veteran support services and the Pathway of Hope Program.
Salvation Army Christmas events and activities included the Red Kettle donations, Angel Tree and toy collection, benefit music concerts, Red Kettle Dinner Gala, and the Gurneys, Guns and Hoses bell ringing competition.
Photos: Santa Flies in to Decatur
Beckham Ihlenfeldt, 3, greets Santa Claus with a hug during the Decatur Park District’s Santa Fly-In at Garfield Park in Decatur on Saturday. Santa dropped in via helicopter at four Decatur-area parks to collect wish lists, take pictures, and hand out candy canes.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
Mrs. Claus and Santa Claus arrive at Hickory Point Golf Course during the Decatur Park District’s Santa Fly-In in Decatur on Saturday. Santa dropped in via helicopter at four Decatur-area parks to collect wish lists, take pictures, and hand out candy canes.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
Families wave to Santa Claus as he arrives from a helicopter ride during the Decatur Park District’s Santa Fly-In at Hickory Point Golf Course in Decatur on Saturday.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
Santa Claus delivers a fist bump during the Decatur Park District’s Santa Fly-In at Hickory Point Golf Course in Decatur on Saturday. Santa dropped in via helicopter at four Decatur-area parks to collect wish lists, take pictures, and hand out candy canes.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
August Oldham, 5, hands off a letter to Santa Claus, with his siblings Adrian, 8, Carson, 10, and Raynei, 6, during the Decatur Park District’s Santa Fly-In at Garfield Park in Decatur on Saturday. Santa dropped in via helicopter at four Decatur-area parks to collect wish lists, take pictures, and hand out candy canes.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
Santa Claus pets Chad Barnes’ dog, Memphis, during the Decatur Park District’s Santa Fly-In at Garfield Park in Decatur on Saturday. Santa dropped in via helicopter at four Decatur-area parks to collect wish lists, take pictures, and hand out candy canes.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
Santa Claus waves as he arrives at Hickory Point Golf Course during the Decatur Park District’s Santa Fly-In in Decatur on Saturday. Santa dropped in via helicopter at four Decatur-area parks to collect wish lists, take pictures, and hand out candy canes.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
