DECATUR — It took a few extra weeks, but the Salvation Army made its Christmas goal.

The local agency kicked off the Christmas champaign season in November with a target of $600,000.

"This fundraising and support each year at Christmas does not meet the entire budget year," said Kyle Karsten, director of development. "But it definitely puts our local Salvation Army in a position to be able help our community in so many ways when needed."

The local agency offers various services and programs, such as a food pantry, men’s emergency shelter, homeless prevention, prescription assistance, veteran support services and the Pathway of Hope Program.

Salvation Army Christmas events and activities included the Red Kettle donations, Angel Tree and toy collection, benefit music concerts, Red Kettle Dinner Gala, and the Gurneys, Guns and Hoses bell ringing competition.

Photos: Santa Flies in to Decatur