Decatur Salvation Army reaches Christmas fundraising goal

Donations this year came through Red Kettles donations, mail appeals, special gifts and fundraising events.

The donations not only helped families through the holidays, but will provide assistance throughout the year, according to local Salvation Army administration.

“It is humbling to see the support of our community," said Kyle Karsten, director of development. "You do not reach a goal like this without generous donations throughout the year. It was that support along with the final two days of bell ringing that pushed us past this year’s goal.”

The Red Kettles, the Salvation Army's iconic holiday symbol, were located in outside Hobby Lobby, Farm and Fleet, Rural King, Sam’s Club, Kroger, and both Walmart locations, with more than 100 volunteers filling nearly 700 hours.

“It was all support, no matter the size of the donation, that helped us reach our goal,” said Lt. Kenesa Debela, Corps Officer of the Decatur Salvation Army.

The Salvation Army credits volunteers, businesses, schools, churches and service groups for the reaching its goal.

“There were so many who gave their personal donation to help raise these needed funds that support our programs that make such an impact in this community,” said Lt. Shanell Debela, Corps Officer of the Decatur Salvation Army. “This community is amazing. I cannot thank our community enough for the support it gives us at Christmas each year and really all year long.”

