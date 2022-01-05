Decatur Salvation Army reaches Christmas fundraising goal

DECATUR — The Decatur Salvation Army announced on Wednesday it reached the 2021 Christmas fundraising goal of $600,000.
Donations this year came through Red Kettles donations, mail appeals, special gifts and fundraising events.
The donations not only helped families through the holidays, but will provide assistance throughout the year, according to local Salvation Army administration.
“It is humbling to see the support of our community," said Kyle Karsten, director of development. "You do not reach a goal like this without generous donations throughout the year. It was that support along with the final two days of bell ringing that pushed us past this year’s goal.”
People are also reading…
The Red Kettles, the Salvation Army's iconic holiday symbol, were located in outside Hobby Lobby, Farm and Fleet, Rural King, Sam’s Club, Kroger, and both Walmart locations, with more than 100 volunteers filling nearly 700 hours.
“It was all support, no matter the size of the donation, that helped us reach our goal,” said Lt. Kenesa Debela, Corps Officer of the Decatur Salvation Army.
The Salvation Army credits volunteers, businesses, schools, churches and service groups for the reaching its goal.
“There were so many who gave their personal donation to help raise these needed funds that support our programs that make such an impact in this community,” said Lt. Shanell Debela, Corps Officer of the Decatur Salvation Army. “This community is amazing. I cannot thank our community enough for the support it gives us at Christmas each year and really all year long.”
Donnette Beckett's 5 favorite stories of 2021
The year of the come-backs was bound to be eventful, even if the reporters were able to return to their standard beats. As a reporter who focuses on entertainment and dining, I was eager for theaters and restaurants open again. A few other events made the year exciting as well.
Herald & Review staff fly with the Golden Knights, but we didn't jump. I'm not sure we will be invited again, but the trip was a wonderful…
The Herald & Review feature highlighting Decatur's big foods listed on local restaurant menus was fun for all H&R staff, if they were …
The opportunities to meet actors and performers in theaters was taken away for more than a year. The first live performance was anticipated fo…
Shelbyville's Chautauqua building is the definition of grand. The structure was bound for demolition, but was saved by a group of dedicated vo…
It may be difficult to find someone who was more disappointed then me after the announcement that the Decatur Celebration was done. This was m…
Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR