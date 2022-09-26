Decatur volunteers pack meals for hungry children around the world

DECATUR — The activity of packing rice and soy powder into the small bag can be fun, according to Elliott Brammer.

“You don’t even realize you’re working for a great cause,” he said.

Brammer brought his employees from the animal nutrition division of Archer Daniels Midland Co. to Monday’s packing session for the international organization Feed My Starving Children.

“But we’re all working as one,” he said. “It took no coercion.”

Andrea Gerhard, Decatur’s coordinator for Feed My Starving Children Mobile Pack, organized the volunteer groups that are assisting during this year’s event. “We’ve had several different organizations and church youth groups,” she said. “We’ve had lots of families and small groups, friend groups, businesses.”

The work included labeling, providing supplies and packing the meals. This year, the group’s goal is to pack and provide over 248,000 meals. More than 1,200 volunteers are required with an average of five, two-hour packing sessions, and fundraising of more than $60,000 to cover the cost of the meals.

The “manna pack” meals have four products — soy, dried vegetables, vitamins and rice — which are ingredients used in several countries and cultures.

“We’re hoping that we’re going to be really close to, or right at the goal, of 248,000 meals for this year,” Gerhard said.

The meals are distributed to approximately 70 countries, such as Nicaragua, Guatemala and Haiti.

The volunteers from ADM Cares and a few church groups were the fifth group to gather in the St. Paul’s Lutheran Church warehouse to pack the small bags.

Jennifer Ballinger, ADM Cares director, didn’t have to encourage the more than 200 employees who volunteered on Monday. “We had to shut volunteer registration off about two weeks into it, we had met our quota,” she said.

The employees have opportunities to volunteer at other community events and projects; however, the mobile packing day is important to the ADM Cares organization. The soy product used in the meals was provided by ADM.

“This speaks to our people with such a close connection to our business,” Ballinger said. “It connects so much to our purpose.”

Feed My Starving Children’s Vice President of Supply Change, Joel Howells, has often been to Decatur to pack manna packs. “They are long-time supporters,” he said.

The agency became a Christian organization in 2003. By the end of the year, their goal is to fill more than 400 million meals.

Packing the meals is a benefit for the volunteers as well as the children they feed, Howells said. “It brings communities together to pack and to serve together,” he said. “The hope would be that as they provide meals, then the partners can do other things in these communities. They can run their education program, but if they don’t have food, that base, they can’t really do that.”

The first Feed My Starving Children Mobile Pack in Decatur began in 2011. Two years later, the operation expanded to a large facility.

“We’ve got amazing warehouse space,” Gerhard said about the St. Paul’s Lutheran Church location. “It presents us an opportunity to be a blessing to the community. Our lives can touch other lives in other places around the world.”