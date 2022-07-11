Decatur's Good Samaritan Inn celebrates 40 years

DECATUR — John Bennyhoff has been a Good Samaritan Inn volunteer for nearly three years. “I like to help somebody out,” he said.

The 94-year-old retiree spends his Mondays serving up meals to those in need. “But I do anything they tell me to do,” Bennyhoff said.

Volunteers like Bennyhoff, supporters and community leaders attended a special celebration on Monday honoring the Good Samaritan Inn’s 40th anniversary. “We consider it a privilege to serve this community,” said Nicky Besser, executive director.

Community members are served fresh meals. They also interact with the volunteers and staff. “Who doesn’t benefit from that?” Besser said.

The administration credited various organizations in the community, including churches, foundations, and business, individuals and the city of Decatur, for the agency’s success. “We could not have done this for four decades without the blessings,” Besser said.

The Good Samaritan Inn was formed in 1982 through the efforts of four churches, First United Methodist, Grace United Methodist, First Presbyterian and Westminster Presbyterian. The first meal was served to 11 diners in the basement of the Salvation Army in Decatur.

“Forty years, four locations later and several expansions of programming, Good Sam continues to serve this community 365 days a year through its noon meal and Mercy Garden’s programming,” Besser said.

Good Samaritan Inn Opportunities For information on volunteer opportunities at the Good Samaritan Inn, visit goodsamaritaninn.org or call 217-429-1455. A list of needed donations can be found on the website.

A few months after the conception of the Good Samaritan Inn, the volunteers moved into their own building at 151 N. Water St. Three years later, they relocated to 543 N. Water St. where they remained for 25 years.

In 2005, lunch service expanded from five to seven days a week. Five years later, they moved to their current location on 920 N. Union St.

DIGG, Decatur Is Growing Gardeners, merged with Good Samaritan Inn in 2015 to form the Mercy Gardens program. The crops are grown in a nearby 1.25 acre lot. “We use the produce here in our noon meal, but also give some to partnering food pantries, including Northeast Community Fund, Salvation Army and Catholic Charities,” Besser said. “And we’re always looking for other places to send it.”

Good Samaritan Inn serves approximately 200 members of the community. “And our numbers really have been climbing in this time of inflation and need,” Besser said.

Jerry Pelz was a founding board member. He and the other board members knew of other food banks and pantries serving people 40 years ago. “But we also saw that there were gaps in that,” he said. “Being a religious based operation, and being motivated by people and supported by people from the faith community, we came up with the Good Samaritan Inn.”

Pelz admits the long-term success of the facility has been a surprise. “I don’t think when we started back in ‘82 that we ever dreamt that it would be something like this,” he said. “It has become an institution for this community.”

David Brown, current board president, works alongside 12 other board members of the Good Samaritan Inn. “The board is very diversified and represents the vast community members that we have here in Decatur,” he said.

The daily number of meals served passed 200 in June, according to Brown. “A number not seen since pre-COVID,” he said. “This was done during escalated prices.”

Costs to serve meals to the community isn’t limited to the food, but includes utilities and staff as well. Brown credits the community with the agency’s success. “It’s a community, that I would say, has a certified, giving heart,” he said.

Contributors to the agency include the Andreas Foundation, James Millikin Trust, HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital, Richland Community College, United Way and the Community Foundation of Macon County and individual donations.

More than 200 volunteers also help the Good Samaritan Inn run smoothly, serving more than 29,000 meals during the past year. Besser has a calendar with a list of volunteers expected for the day. “We make sure there’s enough people and also that there’s not too many,” she said.

The staff recommends volunteers contact the Good Samaritan Inn for available volunteer times.

State Sen. Doris Turner, D-Springfield, spoke to the crowd during Monday’s celebration. She said she was impressed during a recent visit with the volunteer and staff efficiency at the Good Samaritan Inn, creating a comfortable location for those in need of a meal.

“It was almost like people were just coming in, having lunch with their friends,” she said. “You could not distinguish those that were here for the meal and those that were here volunteering.”