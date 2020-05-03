Decatur's Our Lady of Lourdes to welcome new priests in July

DECATUR — The Rev. Michael Friedel intended to become a chemical engineer.
“It was there at The Newman Center (at the University of Illinois-Urbana/Champaign) that the Lord sort of put it on my heart that I had a calling to the priesthood,” said Friedel, who will become the pastor at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church on July 1. “Immediately after graduating, I entered seminary and spent two years in Mundelein and then theological studies in Rome for five years.”
Friedel is now headed to Decatur, following the upcoming retirement of the Rev. Rick Weltin, who has been pastor at Our Lady of Lourdes and St. Thomas the Apostle since 2001. He will retire June 30.
In a letter to the parish, Weltin said, “This decision came about after much prayer, thought and looking at the big picture. I am not sick, not in trouble, nor any other type of situation. I just feel this is the right time to do this. I am buying a house in Decatur so I will still be around. I just will enjoy more leisure time than I previously had.”
With churches closed down along with almost everything else due to the governor's stay-at-home order that has been extended to May 30, this “odd situation,” as Weltin phrased it, precluded his ability to make the announcement in person or to talk about with the congregation, though he said he holds out hope that in-person conversations will be possible soon. He thanked them for their patience and applauded the teachers and students at the school for making the shift to remote learning so well.
Friedel will be joined by Deacon Michael Trummer, who will be ordained in June and will serve as parochial vicar. Trummer will serve as assistant chaplain at Millikin University and chaplain at St. Teresa High School in addition to offering Mass at Our Lady of Lourdes alongside Friedel.
Filling the shoes of a pastor who's been at the same parish for so long can be daunting, but Friedel is looking forward to getting to know the congregation.
“There's no doubt that Father Rick has experience in spades, and I don't,” Friedel said with a chuckle. “I'm a new pastor, but when I think about pastoring the people of God, it's about loving them to the best of my ability. I'm going to go there and try to love people the best that I can. People will have to be patient, I won't be perfect at it, but I have every confidence the Lord has asked me to do this.”
When he was in college, he said, he envisioned a future with a wife and children, which is a dream he gave up in favor of the priesthood.
“When the Lord provides gifts, he doesn't leave us lacking,” Friedel said. “Celibacy is an absolutely beautiful gift and has provided its own adventure. The Lord had other plans, I'm OK with it. I love the life and it's been incredibly joyful. The Lord has allowed me to love large numbers of people much wider.”
Having two priests at the same parish is unusual because of a long-term shortage of priests. According to the Center for Applied Research in the Apostolate, in the United States, there were 36,580 priests in 2018, compared to 59,192 in 1970. In that same period, the number of Catholics rose from 47.9 million in 1970 to 68.7 million in 2018. In 1970, only 571 parishes lacked a resident pastor, while in 2018, that number was 3,363.
Friedel and Trummer are already acquainted, thought they don't yet know each other well, Friedel said.
“I'm excited to get to work with him,” he said. “We're both young and new. I think amongst younger priests you see the desire to live in the brotherhood more and have a shared life with other brothers in the priesthood. We haven't spent time in seminary together but we've been journeying toward the priesthood together for quite a few years. We're going to make a fantastic duo.”
