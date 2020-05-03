Decatur's Our Lady of Lourdes to welcome new priests in July

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

DECATUR — The Rev. Michael Friedel intended to become a chemical engineer.

“It was there at The Newman Center (at the University of Illinois-Urbana/Champaign) that the Lord sort of put it on my heart that I had a calling to the priesthood,” said Friedel, who will become the pastor at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church on July 1. “Immediately after graduating, I entered seminary and spent two years in Mundelein and then theological studies in Rome for five years.”

Friedel is now headed to Decatur, following the upcoming retirement of the Rev. Rick Weltin, who has been pastor at Our Lady of Lourdes and St. Thomas the Apostle since 2001. He will retire June 30.

In a letter to the parish, Weltin said, “This decision came about after much prayer, thought and looking at the big picture. I am not sick, not in trouble, nor any other type of situation. I just feel this is the right time to do this. I am buying a house in Decatur so I will still be around. I just will enjoy more leisure time than I previously had.”