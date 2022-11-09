Decatur's Salvation Army kicks off the Christmas season

DECATUR — With the snip of a simple pair of scissors, the Salvation Army’s Christmas season began.

“It’s time to get started,” said this year’s co-chair Juanita Morris. “And I love Christmas.”

On Wednesday morning, the agency kicked off the holiday fundraising campaign by introducing the theme, Love Beyond, and campaign chairs, Juanita Morris and her husband Jeremy.

Guests gathered at the Salvation Army Community Center to learn of the agency’s annual fundraisers and campaign goal, which is $600,000 this year.

One of the signature Salvation Army fundraisers is the classic Red Kettle bell ringer collections located at Hobby Lobby at Hickory Point Mall, Rural King on Mount Zion Road in Decatur, Farm & Fleet on Southside Drive, both Walmart locations, Sam’s Club and all three Kroger stores.

The first entertainment event will be the Salvation Army Christmas Benefit Concert at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 11, at the Tabernacle Baptist Church, 650 N. Wyckles Road, Decatur. The free concert will highlight the Salvation Army Divisional Staff Brass Band as well as other musicians, including Julie McClarey-Smith, Zach Garrett, Ted Smith and Chris Gregg. A freewill offering will be taken during intermission.

This year’s theme of Love Beyond, “appropriately captures the need and opportunity to help center our community around providing resources to assist with the mission of The Salvation Army and above all, showing love for those we serve and serve within our community,” the agency stated.

According to Kyle Karsten, Salvation Army director of development, the funds raised during the holiday season help support several of the programs throughout the year. “But that doesn’t cover the needs all year long,” he said.

Another community event is the Salvation Army golf outing as a mid-year fundraiser. The holiday activities raise a significant amount for the agency, the directors said. Events and activities include the Angel Tree and toy collection, benefit music concerts, Red kettle Dinner Gala, and the Gurneys, Guns and Hoses bell ringing competition.

“And of course our iconic Red Kettles,” said Lt. Kenesa Debela, Corps Officer of the Decatur Salvation Army. “This support ensures the Salvation Army will be in a position to help those who need our help in the community over the next month and all year long.”

Juanita and Jeremy Morris were chosen as this year’s Christmas season chairs because of the activism in the community, according to Lt. Shanell Debela, Corps Officer of the Decatur Salvation Army. “They are pillars in our community,” she said.

Juanita Morris is the coordinator of the Jerry J. Dawson Civic Leadership Institute. Jeremy Morris is the director of the Minority Mentor Protege Program and chief financial officer at Richland Community College.

“They embody our mission to go out, preach the gospel and meet human needs in His name without discrimination,” Debela said. “Those are the kind of people we need serving alongside us.”

“And I can’t say no,” Juanita Morris said. “It’s another way to give to our community and to be of service.”

Juanita Morris is a Decatur native and returned to the area six years ago after being gone 26 years. “I am personally honored to serve as the honorary co-chair for this Christmas season,” she said. “I am one generation removed from poverty, which means that it’s real to me.”

The money donated throughout the campaign remains in the local community, according to Jeremy Morris. “The Salvation Army cannot do it alone,” he said. “This campaign is so much about community.”

The goal of $600,000 remained the same as last year, although the chairs and officers understand the current financial conditions of many in the community have grown. According to Shanell Debela, the number of people using Salvation Army services has also grown. “Our food pantry (visitors) has spiked up 25%,” she said. “Our youth programs, we jumped from 40 to 89 kids signing up for programs.”

The agency offers various services and programs, such as a food pantry, men’s emergency shelter, homeless prevention, prescription assistance, veteran support services and Pathway of Hope Program.

“This is definitely a time where we are committed for a short couple of months,” Juanita Morris said. “We are willing to impact and change the lives of people in our community.”